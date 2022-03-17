BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric vehicle range test reveals up to 20% drop in winter
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin V12 Vantage brings 690bhp, track focus

Electric vehicle range test reveals up to 20% drop in winter

Winter and summer tests with identical cars show Porsche Taycan records the biggest deficit, Fiat 500 the smallest
Move Electric
News
3 mins read
17 March 2022

Electric car range in winter can be as much as 20% lower than in summer, a new real-world test by What Car? and Move Electric has revealed.

The tests by Autocar's sibling titles were conducted with four identically specced cars driven to a specified route and within defined parameters for driving style at a proving ground last summer and again earlier this month to discover how lower temperatures affect electric car battery efficiency.

In the winter range test, the Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus managed 224 miles on a full charge. That’s a 20.1% drop on the 281 miles that the same model on the same-sized wheels achieved when What Car? tested it last summer.

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Other models retested included the Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD (which fell 18.0% short of its summer figure), the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 (15.7%) and the Fiat 500 42kWh (15.2%).

Significantly, the test also revealed the positive impact of buying an electric car fitted with a heat pump, which reduces strain on the battery by drawing excess heat from the electric drivetrain, distributing it around the interior of the car through the air conditioning. 

Electric news in your inbox: subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

Five models equipped with a heat pump were tested and they fell short of their official WLTP mileage figures by an average of 25.4%. By comparison, five models that relied on a regular interior heater suffered an average deficit of 33.6%. 

The tests were conducted on a closed vehicle proving ground, on a 15-mile route consisting of 2.6 miles of simulated stop-start urban traffic, four miles of steady 50mph driving and eight miles driving at a constant speed of 70mph to simulate motorway journeys. 

Winter vs summer range test results

Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

Battery size: 83.7kWh; Summer range: 281 miles; Winter range: 224 miles; Difference: 20.10%.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD

Battery size: 88.0kWh; Summer range: 302 miles; Winter range: 247 miles; Difference: 18.00%.

Skoda Enyaq iV 60

Battery size: 58.0kWh; Summer range: 207 miles; Winter range: 174 miles; Difference: 15.70%.

Fiat 500 42kWh Icon:  Battery size: 37.3kWh; Summer range: 140 miles; Winter range: 118 miles; Difference:  15.20%.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500 review hero front

Fiat 500

The 500 is a deserved success story for Fiat, offering bags of style, a fine drive and low costs

Read our review
Back to top

Cars tested during winter range test

Fiat 500 42kWh Icon

Usable battery size: 37.3kWh; Heat pump: No; Official (WLTP) range: 198 miles; Winter test range: 118 miles; Shortfall: 40.00%.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD

Usable battery size: 88.0kWh; Heat pump: No; Official (WLTP) range: 379 miles; Winter test range: 247 miles; Shortfall: 34.60%.

MG 5 Long Range Exclusive

Usable battery size: 57.0kWh; Heat pump: No; Official (WLTP) range: 250 miles; Winter test range: 167 miles; Shortfall: 33.10%.

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 S line Quattro 

Usable battery size: 76.6kWh; Heat pump: No; Official (WLTP) range: 290 miles; Winter test range: 201 miles; Shortfall: 30.60%.

Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD

Usable battery size: 72.5kWh; Heat pump: Yes; Official (WLTP) range: 328 miles; Winter test range: 228 miles; Shortfall: 30.40%.

Skoda Enyaq iV 60

Usable battery size: 58.0kWh; Heat pump: No; Official (WLTP) range: 249 miles; Winter test range: 174 miles; Shortfall: 29.80%.

Tesla Model Y Long Range

Usable battery size: 75.0kWh; Heat pump: Yes; Official (WLTP) range: 331 miles; Winter test range: 247 miles; Shortfall: 25.20%.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Usable battery size: 75.0kWh; Heat pump: Yes; Official (WLTP) range: 374 miles; Winter test range: 281 miles; Shortfall: 24.80%.

Advertisement
Back to top

BMW iX3 M Sport

Car Review
Fiat 500
Fiat 500 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Usable battery size: 74.0kWh; Heat pump: Yes; Official (WLTP) range: 282 miles; Winter test range: 212 miles; Shortfall: 24.70%.

Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

Usable battery size: 83.7kWh; Heat pump: Yes; Official (WLTP) range: 287 miles; Winter test range: 224 miles; Shortfall: 21.80%.

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

New Volkswagen ID Buzz: everything you need to know

Citroën ë-Berlingo review

How efficient are electric cars?

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Dawes Arc II e-bike review

Ducati expands e-bike range with first racing machine

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

New Yamaha Neo is Europe-bound '50cc equivalent' electric moped

Electric Motion Epure Race e-motorbike review

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Eskuta KS-450 e-scooter review

Taito unveils innovative new three-wheeled electric scooter

e-WORLD

E-world news

Electric surfboard firm Awake aims to make waves with first e-foil

Volta Zero electric truck can 'dramatically improve' inner-city road safety

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
73,773miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,475
57,638miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr
2016
£5,491
33,472miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,800
33,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Cult 3dr
2015
£5,990
61,757miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£5,999
40,585miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£6,000
27,103miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr
2015
£6,212
71,437miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr
2016
£6,399
27,895miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Strawman_John 17 March 2022
Interesting result. For me the range concern occurs most for long distance trips, so winter start from cold at motorway speed is my concern. Is there a way of getting that data. Currently I have a regular 380 mile trip with one stop mostly motorway. So going electric for me would be to understand real range and number of stops for that type of trip.
martin_66 17 March 2022

Bit of a non-story this.  Petrol and Diesel engines take a lot longer to warm up on a freezing cold day, thus using a lot more fuel to get up to optimum operating temperature, thus fuel economy dips massively during the winter.

Was this story sponsored by the anti-electric car lobby, I wonder?

Whynot UK1 17 March 2022

The UK's leading battery scientist in a recent interview said that if you want to care for your battery, i.e. you were intending to try and extract it's full working life of say 8-10 years minimum, and presumably caring about what happens if you only have it on a 3 year lease, then don't charge it above 80% capacity or let it drop below 20% capacity. As a private buyer, who has a little mathematic ability and keeps his cars for several years (9 yrs with current Mitsu), I see somewhere about a 60% realistic range on quoted WLTP figures, which apparently only run at maximum speed on the test of 57 MPH. (god knows why 57mph)

Secondhand buys of Mitsu PHEV's,originally bought for tax purposes, could have got you a 3 year old car that had only been charged once or just a couple of times, much to the buyers benefit.Used BEVs present a very different possibility and buyers should insist on a franchise battery condition report presented as standard before purchase.

Strawman_John 17 March 2022
Many of the systems prevent you reaching 100% and below a given level 10% or so. I.e the battery is bigger than you can use.

As a current plug in user I am at 52K miles and 5 years old and not noticing a change in range. It drops in winter but winter range does not look to have dropped. I regularly take to about 8% discharge and 100% charge. For sub 50 mile trips it makes a big difference in economy.

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives