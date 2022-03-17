Electric vehicle range test reveals up to 20% drop in winter

Electric car range in winter can be as much as 20% lower than in summer, a new real-world test by What Car? and Move Electric has revealed.
The tests by Autocar's sibling titles were conducted with four identically specced cars driven to a specified route and within defined parameters for driving style at a proving ground last summer and again earlier this month to discover how lower temperatures affect electric car battery efficiency.
In the winter range test, the Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus managed 224 miles on a full charge. That’s a 20.1% drop on the 281 miles that the same model on the same-sized wheels achieved when What Car? tested it last summer.
Other models retested included the Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD (which fell 18.0% short of its summer figure), the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 (15.7%) and the Fiat 500 42kWh (15.2%).
Significantly, the test also revealed the positive impact of buying an electric car fitted with a heat pump, which reduces strain on the battery by drawing excess heat from the electric drivetrain, distributing it around the interior of the car through the air conditioning.
Five models equipped with a heat pump were tested and they fell short of their official WLTP mileage figures by an average of 25.4%. By comparison, five models that relied on a regular interior heater suffered an average deficit of 33.6%.
The tests were conducted on a closed vehicle proving ground, on a 15-mile route consisting of 2.6 miles of simulated stop-start urban traffic, four miles of steady 50mph driving and eight miles driving at a constant speed of 70mph to simulate motorway journeys.
Winter vs summer range test results
Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
Battery size: 83.7kWh; Summer range: 281 miles; Winter range: 224 miles; Difference: 20.10%.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD
Battery size: 88.0kWh; Summer range: 302 miles; Winter range: 247 miles; Difference: 18.00%.
Skoda Enyaq iV 60
Battery size: 58.0kWh; Summer range: 207 miles; Winter range: 174 miles; Difference: 15.70%.
Fiat 500 42kWh Icon: Battery size: 37.3kWh; Summer range: 140 miles; Winter range: 118 miles; Difference: 15.20%.
Bit of a non-story this. Petrol and Diesel engines take a lot longer to warm up on a freezing cold day, thus using a lot more fuel to get up to optimum operating temperature, thus fuel economy dips massively during the winter.
Was this story sponsored by the anti-electric car lobby, I wonder?
The UK's leading battery scientist in a recent interview said that if you want to care for your battery, i.e. you were intending to try and extract it's full working life of say 8-10 years minimum, and presumably caring about what happens if you only have it on a 3 year lease, then don't charge it above 80% capacity or let it drop below 20% capacity. As a private buyer, who has a little mathematic ability and keeps his cars for several years (9 yrs with current Mitsu), I see somewhere about a 60% realistic range on quoted WLTP figures, which apparently only run at maximum speed on the test of 57 MPH. (god knows why 57mph)
Secondhand buys of Mitsu PHEV's,originally bought for tax purposes, could have got you a 3 year old car that had only been charged once or just a couple of times, much to the buyers benefit.Used BEVs present a very different possibility and buyers should insist on a franchise battery condition report presented as standard before purchase.
As a current plug in user I am at 52K miles and 5 years old and not noticing a change in range. It drops in winter but winter range does not look to have dropped. I regularly take to about 8% discharge and 100% charge. For sub 50 mile trips it makes a big difference in economy.