BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia targets Dakar glory with concept-inspired buggy
UP NEXT
2024 Audi Q7 update brings customisable lights

Dacia targets Dakar glory with concept-inspired buggy

Sandrider racer, inspired by Manifesto concept, uses Nissan 400Z V6 running on synthetic fuel
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
30 January 2024

Dacia will tackle the fearsome Dakar Rally next year in a radical bespoke competition car based on its outlandish Manifesto concept

The new carbonfibre-bodied rally raider, engineered by Prodrive, is called the Sandrider and has been designed according to the same 'no frills' ethos of Dacia road cars – albeit with a greater focus on aerodynamic efficiency and off-road ability.

It stays remarkably true to the Manifesto in its conception, wearing “only the absolutely necessary body panels” and featuring a modular dashboard that can be rearranged according to the needs of the race crew. 

Related articles

Dacia claims that this approach has made the Sandrider around 15kg lighter than the competition.

It now has doors, though, for obvious reasons, and the chassis has been extensively upgraded and reinforced in line with its dune-bashing billing. 

Its weight distribution is biased towards the front axle, in order to improve traction on loose surfaces.

Dacia Sandrider interior

It's powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 – understood to be based on that used by sibling brand Nissan's 400Z coupé – that will run on synthetic fuel and send 355bhp and 398lb ft of torque to both axles through a six-speed sequential gearbox. 

Several details on the Sandrider are inspired by its crew’s rally-raid experience. The body, for example, features a magnetic strip that allows drivers and mechanics to safely stow wheel nuts while they change a flat tyre, rather than risk losing them in the sand.

Similarly, the Sabelt seats are lined with anti-bacterial and humidity-regulating fabric and the dashboard is finished in anti-reflective paint to reduce glare.

To further improve comfort, anti-infrared pigments have been embedded into the car’s carbonfibre bodywork, reducing cabin temperatures.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Sandrider will first be driven in anger at October's Morocco Rally, before it takes to the grid for the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship, with nine-time rally champion Sébastian Loeb, five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and Rally-Raid World Cup winner Cristina Gutiérrez sharing driving duties.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Dacia cars for sale

Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,230
22,503miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 0.9 TCe Laureate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,495
20,808miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Prestige CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,460
12,070miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Dacia Sandero Stepway 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£8,990
35,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,380
7,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,699
15,934miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe SE Twenty Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,450
14,725miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£12,299
25,760miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2021
£7,998
27,580miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 2582 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews