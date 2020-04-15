BTCC and Autocar extend media partnership

Autocar has extended its media partnership with the British Touring Car Championship for the next three years.

The BTCC, organised by TOCA, is Britain’s leading motorsport championship and has been supported by Autocar since 2014. The new agreement covers the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons, extending the partnership into at least a ninth consecutive season.

The Autocar logo will continue to feature on every BTCC car as well as podium and interview backdrops. Autocar will continue to provide extensive coverage and features on the BTCC both in print and online.

BTCC chief executive Alan Gow said: “The expanded coverage of the Championship series in Autocar over recent years has proved to be hugely popular for both new and current fans and we’re delighted to continue this agreement for a further three years.

“The longevity of this successful partnership only goes to show the great appeal of the BTCC and ensures that, alongside our major television broadcasting and sponsorship agreements, we have great stability in place until at least 2022.”

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The BTCC has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years and we are delighted to be continuing our association with such a prominent and popular race series.

“Through our recently introduced dedicated motorsport section of Autocar, and expanded online coverage, we’re looking forward to producing even more exciting BTCC features, news and videos for our audience of car enthusiasts and buyers alike to enjoy, as this partnership edges ever nearer a decade of success.”

READ MORE

BTCC 2020: new look for title-winning BMW squad