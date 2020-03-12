BTCC 2020: New look for title-winning BMW squad

Colin Turkington will bid for record-breaking fifth title in revised 330i M Sport
James Attwood, digital editor
12 March 2020

Reigning British touring car champion Colin Turkington’s BMW UK squad has revealed an updated version of its 330i M Sport racing car, featuring a new-look design featuring the firm’s M colours.

The West Surrey Racing-run operation will again field a trio of the cars in Britain’s biggest motorsport championship, with four-time champion Turkington again joined by 2013 title winner Andrew Jordan and Tom Oliphant.

The 330i M Sport set the pace in last year’s BTCC, with Turkington and Jordan taking 11 wins between them and finishing first and second respectively in the title race

WSR says it has made a series of minor developments to refine the car over the off-season. The three cars will also sport a new black, red and blue livery, which reflects the current motorsport colours of BMW’s M performance arm. The machine is due to run in public for the first time at the BTCC media day event at Silverstone on Tuesday 17 March.

Elsewhere, the 2020 BTCC grid is nearly in place following a series of recent announcements. 

Motorbase will field a trio of new-generation Ford Focus ST machines, with series regular Andy Neate joining Ollie Jackson and Rory Butcher.

Howard Fuller will contest the first three rounds in a Team Hard Volkswagen CC, while regular driver Mike Bushell recovers from a heart condition. 

MB Motorsport, which is headed by up former racer Mark Blundell, has signed 22-year-old W Series frontrunner Esmee Hawkey as its official development driver. Sam Osborne and Jake Hill will race for the Honda Civic Type R squad, previously known as AmD Tuning.

The first round is due to take place at Donington Park on 28-29 March.

