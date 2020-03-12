BTCC 2020: New look for title-winning BMW squad

Reigning British touring car champion Colin Turkington’s BMW UK squad has revealed an updated version of its 330i M Sport racing car, featuring a new-look design featuring the firm’s M colours.

The West Surrey Racing-run operation will again field a trio of the cars in Britain’s biggest motorsport championship, with four-time champion Turkington again joined by 2013 title winner Andrew Jordan and Tom Oliphant.

The 330i M Sport set the pace in last year’s BTCC, with Turkington and Jordan taking 11 wins between them and finishing first and second respectively in the title race.

WSR says it has made a series of minor developments to refine the car over the off-season. The three cars will also sport a new black, red and blue livery, which reflects the current motorsport colours of BMW’s M performance arm. The machine is due to run in public for the first time at the BTCC media day event at Silverstone on Tuesday 17 March.