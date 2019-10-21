Bloodhound shown in 'desert spec' ahead of high-speed tests

Thirteen parallel tracks have been laid out, because the car’s unique aluminium wheels – which don’t have tyres because the rotational speed would throw them off the rims – penetrate the track’s hard surface as they run, and “up to 13” runs are planned for this first trip to South Africa.
The new Bloodhound ownership team is maintaining its role as an attraction to STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects for school-age students, by making its results and research findings publicly available. “This is the first land speed record attempt of the digital era,” says Warhurst. “Digital platforms can share data in real time from hundreds of sensors on the car, allowing budding engineers to see exactly how the car is behaving as it dices with physics.”
Warhurst is funding the current preparations himself but is depending on the upcoming tests to attract new backers, especially title and livery sponsors. For now, the car is painted all white, but Warhurst believes when it “does something”, interested corporate and technical partners, currently waiting in the wings, will come forward.
The project moved from its old base near Bristol and is now based in new premises in the SGS Berkeley Green University Technical College, in Berkeley, Gloucestershire.
The car’s new livery – a red fin with a white body – is intended to encourage new investors in the project, which for the first time will offer both title and livery sponsorships. Bloodhound’s original yellow and blue livery, from what they’re now calling the R&D phase, will still be used in photographs and videos, the new owners say.
Bloodhound project's 2019 rescue explained
Warhurst established a new company, Grafton LSR Ltd, to run the project. The name is taken from an 1839 painting by Sir Edwin Henry Landseer, which now hangs in the Tate Gallery, of a bloodhound called Grafton.
Warhurst is joined in the new company by familiar faces such as Green and Chapman, along with many others from the original team “to provide continuity”. The team also now includes commercial director and ex-Formula 1 money man Ewen Honeyman, whose job is to find new backers for the project.
For the time being, Warhurst, who was eight days into his retirement when he heard last December of Bloodhound’s demise by text from his son, will provide “the cashflow to keep the project on track” until extra backers are found. Warhurst recently sold Melett, a turbocharger parts and equipment supplier of which he was the owner and managing director.
“I have been overwhelmed by the passion and enthusiasm the public has shown for the project,” said Warhurst. “Over the past decade, an incredible amount of hard graft has been invested in this project. It would be a tragedy to see it go to waste. It’s my ambition to let Bloodhound off the leash and see just how fast it can go.”
The former boss of Bloodhound SSC, Richard Noble, will not participate on Bloodhound’s engineering side but will continue to work on its educational aspects.
“It was a hard fight to create the Bloodhound car, the largest STEM programme in the UK, the public engagement programme and the 1000-man-year desert preparation. Our weakness was always finance but now, with Ian Warhurst, the team has the support it needs to drive forward.”
Boris9119
Yes, I Get It.....
Yes, its in many way's a futile goal, and yes we could save many Whales, Ethiopians, Iceberg's if we spent the money on them, but with that said if we did not keep pushing the boundary's of what is considered possible, then we petrolheads would still be saddling our horse each morning. That it continues a great British tradition, that of showing the World that we can be ground breaking pioneers when it comes to all things material, only adds to the satisfaction we should all hold in light of this latest announcement. Ian Warhurst I submit, should be given the recognition he deserves for saving this project and re-igniting it.
Lapps
Hear Hear
Hear Hear Boris
Couldn’t put it better. The human race needs to either progress or wither. And in the transportation area we haven’t been doing so well for a few decades. Remember when we could fly to the USA in three hours and people were walking on the Moon? Hasn’t been done for a while.
There should be lots of spin-offs from this project, some of which will be positive for Bears, Ethiopians and Icebergs.
Good Luck to all
Bob Cholmondeley
Boris9119 wrote:
The real point of the Bloodhound Project, is to promote engineering in schools and enthuse school children to work towards a career in engineering and address the shortage of engineers in the UK.
Leslie Brook
.
What about all the supporters of the previous regime who paid to have their names on the fin. Will this still be honoured?
Andy1960
In a word
Yes, in an earlier post Ian confirmed that those people who had donated to have their name on the fin would have their donation honoured
Peter Cavellini
Ditto the first two reply’s.
I didn't realise it had been saved, I'm glad we're at the front again, we left the Space race decades ago, nobody then stepped in, not even our own Government, where are they now by the way?
jer
Andy is a brave man
Hard to conceive even of the last 763 mph record never mind 800+. Strangte to think that steering becomes a rudder beyond 400 mph.
