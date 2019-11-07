Bloodhound land speed record car tops 500mph

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record rocket car has passed the 500mph mark as it continues to gather pace in the Kalahari desert in South Africa.
Pilot Andy Green logged a speed this week of 501mph on the 12.4-mile Hakskeen Pan track near the Namibian border. But the run was not without drama.
During the engine shutdown procedure, a fire warning alert sounded in the cockpit. Green called “Fire, fire, fire over the radio and quickly evacuated the cockpit. Rescue trucks attended the scene, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The alert was triggered by a fire wire that's designed to burn and break at 160 deg C. The afternoon temperature of 36 deg C, combined with heat soak from the Eurofighter Typhoon jet engine, was put down as the cause. But the team took positives from the incident, claiming it “validated that both the fire detection system and fire response processes the team has set up work successfully”.
The Bloodhound team has also reported minor bodywork damage to the rear deltas, which are aerodynamic panels that cover the rear suspension. Sand and grit kicked up by the car’s airflow hammered a small area of the bodywork, crumpling the titanium skin like tissue paper. The first repair failed to survive a previous run at 491mph, but the new patches held up unscathed in the latest, faster attempt.
The 501mph speed means Bloodhound LSR has entered the record books within the list of the top 10 fastest cars in history. The team is now preparing for the next challenge, to hit 550 mph, within the next few days as the work towards their target of breaking the ultimate record of 763.035mph.
Boris9119
Yes, I Get It.....
Yes, its in many way's a futile goal, and yes we could save many Whales, Ethiopians, Iceberg's if we spent the money on them, but with that said if we did not keep pushing the boundary's of what is considered possible, then we petrolheads would still be saddling our horse each morning. That it continues a great British tradition, that of showing the World that we can be ground breaking pioneers when it comes to all things material, only adds to the satisfaction we should all hold in light of this latest announcement. Ian Warhurst I submit, should be given the recognition he deserves for saving this project and re-igniting it.
Lapps
Hear Hear
Hear Hear Boris
Couldn’t put it better. The human race needs to either progress or wither. And in the transportation area we haven’t been doing so well for a few decades. Remember when we could fly to the USA in three hours and people were walking on the Moon? Hasn’t been done for a while.
There should be lots of spin-offs from this project, some of which will be positive for Bears, Ethiopians and Icebergs.
Good Luck to all
Bob Cholmondeley
The real point of the Bloodhound Project, is to promote engineering in schools and enthuse school children to work towards a career in engineering and address the shortage of engineers in the UK.
Leslie Brook
What about all the supporters of the previous regime who paid to have their names on the fin. Will this still be honoured?
Andy1960
In a word
Yes, in an earlier post Ian confirmed that those people who had donated to have their name on the fin would have their donation honoured
eseaton
Who knows Leslie - don't
I didn't support it to have my name on it - I supported it because it is totally awesome.
I will do so again now.
Peter Cavellini
Ditto the first two reply’s.
I didn't realise it had been saved, I'm glad we're at the front again, we left the Space race decades ago, nobody then stepped in, not even our own Government, where are they now by the way?
jer
Andy is a brave man
Hard to conceive even of the last 763 mph record never mind 800+. Strangte to think that steering becomes a rudder beyond 400 mph.
eseaton
Totally cool in every respect
Dilly
So what has the internal combustion contributed to the world
Except pollution and a dying planet. The project is as futile as it is asinine. It has no place in todays society. If people want to see the human race progress, lets find a way to stop ourselves from cooking on this planet we call home. Now that's real progress, which will benefit everybody, and not just a select few.
