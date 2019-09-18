ATS Automobili announces 592bhp, 780kg RR Turbo

Little-known Italian car maker ATS Automobili has unveiled a model called the RR Turbo, developed in-house specifically for racing.

ATS stood out as one of the first companies to release a street-legal mid-engined car, the Scaglione-designed 2500 GT of 1963, but it looked elsewhere for inspiration when it started designing the RR Turbo.

The coupé has the typical proportions of a modern mid-engined supercar, but ATS went to great lengths to make the RR Turbo as light and as quick as possible.

Lightweight materials such as aluminium and carbonfibre help keep the dry weight down to 780kg, a figure that makes the even the Alpine A110 (1098kg) look big-boned. That number is even more impressive when you consider that the list of standard features includes a built-in roll cage, an integrated fire extinguisher and suspension that's fully adjustable via a touchscreen mounted on the dashboard.