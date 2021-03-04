Porsche linked to F1 entry if e-fuels introduced, says report

Porsche would consider entering Formula 1 when new engine regulations are introduced in 2025 if environmentally friendly e-fuels are adopted, according to a report.

The German firm, part of the Volkswagen Group, has had a long interest in returning to F1 as an engine supplier. As exclusively reported by Autocar, the firm is understood to have even begun development work on an F1-specification 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, which is set to be repurposed for a planned hypercar.

F1 bosses will introduce new engine regulations for the 2025 season. The technical details are still being determined by organisers, teams and interested manufacturers - which reportedly include Porsche.

F1 has committed to making e-fuels a central part of the rules to help the sport reduce its carbon footprint while retaining internal combustion engines. That has renewed interest in the category from Porsche, which is also investing heavily in the development of e-fuels for future performance road cars.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Porsche Motorsport vice-president Fritz Enzinger said: “It would be of great interest if aspects of sustainability - for instance, the implementation of e-fuels - play a role in this.“Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the Volkswagen Group and discuss further steps.

Enzinger added that Porsche was “observing” the development of the new regulations, as it did for “all relevant racing series around the world”.

Porsche currently runs a works team in the electric Formula E World Championship and has committed to building an LMDh hybrid hypercar that can compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours for the 2023 season.

Porsche has traditionally focused on endurance racing but has occasionally competed in F1. The firm’s sold win as a constructer came in the 1962 French Grand Prix, won by Dan Gurney in an 804. Porsche withdrew at the end of that season.

The firm's knowledge of building turbocharged engines led to an unofficial return to F1 in 1983, when it produced V6 units for McLaren, although these were badged TAG, since that firm paid the development costs. The Porsche-powered McLaren team won three drivers’ and two constructors’ titles between 1984 and 1986.

Porsche returned as an engine supplied to the Footwork team in 1991 but, after a string of disastrous results, the team made a mid-season switch to customer Cosworth engines.

