New Lotus Emira GT4 revealed as lightweight competition car
New Lotus Emira GT4 revealed as lightweight competition car

Emira GT4 will feature improved dynamics, reduced weight and a bespoke green and black livery
8 September 2021

Lotus has revealed a new competition-spec model based on the Emira and the firm says it “marks the start of an exciting new era in performance GT racing.”

The Emira GT4 features a bespoke green and black livery and is powered by the same Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 engine as the standard car, producing around 400bhp.

The dynamics have been improved and weight has been reduced by 145kg, to 1260kg, thanks to lightweight bodywork, which now features a large rear spoiler as part of the revised aerodynamic package. Inside, the GT4 is equipped with an FIA-compliant roll cage, a six-point harness and a fire extinguisher. 

“The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car,” said Richard Selwin, Lotus race programme manager. “We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.” 

Lotus says the GT4 is race ready and that the move back into motorsport is key to the company’s transformation. The firm’s last bespoke motorsport model was the Evora GT4, which achieved success at the British GT, Dubai 24hrs, Barcelona 24hrs, European GT, Sepang 12hrs and the Pirelli World Challenge. 

“Almost all modern Lotus road cars have had race-ready siblings and the Emira is no exception,” said Lotus. “Each customer car will be a homologated performance machine, hand-built with lightweight motorsport components and equipment to meet the latest safety regulations.”

A limited number of GT4 models will be built in time for the 2022 racing season, with production increasing in line with global demand. The car will be launched later this year at an event on the Hethel test track. 

