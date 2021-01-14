BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BTCC 2021 season delayed until May but full calendar retained
UP NEXT
Ecurie Ecosse announces Jaguar C-Type continuation cars

BTCC 2021 season delayed until May but full calendar retained

Organiser confirms British Touring Car Championship will now start on 8 May at Thruxton, with 10 events and 30 races still planned
News
1 min read
14 January 2021

The organisers of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) have delayed the start of the 2021 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

A revised calendar for the race series has been issued and it delays the originally proposed start date of 3 April by five weeks. The series will now begin at Thruxton with the full three rounds on 8/9 May, with Snetterton following on 15/16 May and Brands Hatch on 12/13 June. 

The full 10-event, 30-race season will be retained, though, meaning the final race weekend on the Brands Hatch Indy circuit will take place on 23/24 October. Only 27 races were run in 2020. 

Organiser TOCA claims the decision to delay the start of the BTCC is primarily to “maximise the opportunity for spectators and guests to attend our events”.  

Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that the current national lockdown could continue in some form until Easter, with the potential for localised tiers to return beyond that. By delaying the start of the BTCC until May, it’s more likely that the public will be allowed to attend organised sporting events by that time. 

Earlier this week, the series confirmed a full grid of 29 cars for 2021. TOCA held back issuing three additional BTCC licences (TBLs) in line with its ambition “to gradually reduce the size of the BTCC grid". 

READ MORE:

BTCC reveals 2021 calendar with return to 30 races

ITV to broadcast BTCC until end of 2026

Up before the judges: meeting the BTCC decision-makers

 

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,895
19,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,895
7,091miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,900
15,198miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 Bluehdi 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,990
14,134miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,995
19,241miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,995
10,651miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 Bluehdi 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,995
16,094miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,995
15,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£16,995
13,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2019 road test review - hero front

Citroen C5 Aircross

The relaxed big Citroën family car turns SUV. Was it a smart move, or copycat compromise?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives