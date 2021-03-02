Dan Cammish leaves Honda BTCC squad

Dan Cammish won't race for Team Dynamics in this year’s British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), leaving the Honda team with no confirmed drivers two months before the start of the season.

The 31-year old has been one of the stars of the series since he joined it in 2018, winning multiple races and being at the sharp end of the championship battle.

In a statement released by the team, Cammish held out the possibility of returning in the future: “Whilst it is really disappointing for me, I have to thank Dynamics for their faith in bringing me into the championship three years ago.

“If it weren’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have got my ‘big break’ in the BTCC and managed to do what I have done. We have parted on exceptional terms and I will be keeping in contact going forward. You never know what the future will bring.”

Team Dynamics manager James Rodgers confirmed that the team wanted to keep Cammish but that it wasn’t possible to reach an agreement. “We have tried very hard to keep Dan as part of the team for 2021, but it wasn't to be, and we've had to part ways,” he said.

In his three years with Team Dynamics, Cammish raced alongside BTCC stalwart Matt Neal and won eight races.

The 31-year-old Yorkshireman came closest to the title in 2019, only for brake failure at the final round at Brands Hatch to rob him of the championship within a lap-and-a-half of the flag, handing it to Colin Turkington. He finished third that year, backed up with another third place in 2020.

It all leaves one of the BTCC’s top squads with both seats to fill only two months away from the start of the season. Neal, the son of Team Dynamics founder Steve Neal and multiple race-winner over three decades of competing in the BTCC, was rumoured to be retiring at the end of 2020. Whether he will decide to carry on in 2021 remains to be seen.

Team Dynamics has said that it will announce one driver on 5 March and the other in due course.

