BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota wins fourth straight Le Mans 24 Hours
UP NEXT
Under the skin: meet the 10kg hydrogen engine

Toyota wins fourth straight Le Mans 24 Hours

Japanese squad dominates by locking out top two steps of podium, while LMP2 battle goes right to the wire
Damien Smith
News
4 mins read
23 August 2021

Toyota claimed its fourth consecutive win at the Le Mans 24 Hours as British ace Mike Conway and his team-mates Kamui Kobayashi and José María López finally ended their personal hoodoo at the great race by steering the #7 GR010 Hybrid to victory.

The race marked the beginning of the new Hypercar era at Le Mans, with Toyota picking up from where it left off in LMP1 to score a dominant one-two.

Critics will point once again to the lack of opposition faced by the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) cars run out of Cologne by Gazoo Racing. But the manner of the success remained impressive, as only punctures and a fuel pick-up glitch that struck both cars threatened to derail the campaign, with machinery that until last weekend was unproven over this distance in a competitive context.

“It was a hard race,” Conway insisted. “We knew we had an issue on the car for the last six hours and that could have been a really big problem, but the team came up with a solution to keep us going. All credit to them for getting a one-two finish. It is really special in the circumstances.

“This race is never easy. Even if you're out on your own at the front, anything can happen. We can enjoy it now, because a weight is lifted off us.”

Buemi hit by Glickenhaus at the first corner

The pair of SCG 007s fielded by American firm Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus were the only other new LMH cars Toyota faced, but a test-topping performance the previous week underlined how this project shouldn't be underestimated, especially as both cars got to the finish.

Still, the race didn’t start well for Glickenhaus, after Olivier Pla in the #708 entry collided at the first corner with the #8 Toyota driven by Sébastien Buemi, straight from the start. The incident derailed the #8 challenge, and although Buemi quickly recovered following a systems reset, he and his team-mates never gained the upper hand over the sister #7 for the rest of the race. In that sense, the first-corner collision was a decisive moment in the final result.

Frantic finish in LMP2 almost ends in disaster

Our predictions that an LMP2 runner could finish on the podium and even win overall proved wide of the mark as the five LMH entries all made it to the finish with remarkable and frankly surprising reliability.

But while the Toyotas were never seriously challenged by the third-placed Alpine A480 (a ‘grandfathered’ LMP1 car running with heavy restrictions), the fight for LMP2 honours lived up to expectations, ending in a climax that won’t quickly be forgotten.

The WRT team, best known for its GT3 exploits, made a stunning debut at Le Mans, with both its cars leading the way for most of the race. But on the very last lap, Yifei Ye in the #41 stopped out on the circuit and couldn’t restart, cruelly robbing a crew that included Robert Kubica from a deserved class victory.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

1 Kia Proceed GT 2021 FL FD hero front

Kia Proceed GT 1.6 T-GDi 2021 review

1 Renault Megane E Tech phev 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Megane E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Still, Robin Frijns in the sister #31 car stepped up – but the Formula E racer had to sprint to the line, pursued by Tom Blomqvist (son of rally hero Stig) in the #28 Jota entry. As Toyota led the field on its traditional ceremonial final lap, the two LMP2 leaders darted at full speed through the traffic – and Frijns came close to wiping out the chequered flag-bearer who was standing out on the track to welcome them home. A horror story was only narrowly averted.

Floersch escapes another big accident

Some big shunts marred the LMP2 race during the 24 Hours, including a heavy collision between two of the United Autosports entries that ruined hopes of a repeat victory for the dominant team of 2020.

Then there was poor Sophia Flörsch, who was tagged into a shunt at the Porsche Curves by a rival under the cover of darkness, before her Richard Mille Racing entry was T-boned by another car. The in-car camera looking back at her face captured her moment of terror that understandably left her shaken. Having survived a horror crash in a Formula 3 car at Macau in the past, she can once again count her lucky stars.

Double GTE joy for AF Corse’s Ferrari

Ferrari claimed the GTE class double this year, as AF Corse took victory in both the Pro and Am categories.

In the former, British ace James Calado was among the winning crew to score his second GTE class win at Le Mans. The 32-year-old will surely be in line to win a place in Ferrari’s line-up when the Prancing Horse returns to the top class in 2023.

Overall, the 2021 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours won’t be remembered as a classic. But historically it will stand out, as the beginning of a new era that promises far greater entries gunning for the overall win throughout the decade to come. This year was only the start.

READ MORE

Questioning Conway: Toyota WEC racer on Le Mans 2021

Le Mans 2021: How new hypercar rules are shaking up the grid

Toyota to crown GR line-up with 986bhp GR Super Sport

 

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Mode 5dr
2014
£4,399
30,712miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Iq 1.0 Vvt-i 2 3dr
2014
£4,495
53,666miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£4,795
64,357miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Iq 1.0 Vvt-i 2 3dr
2014
£4,990
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£4,990
49,798miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-pression 5dr
2014
£5,295
46,695miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£5,395
38,479miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-pression 5dr
2015
£5,495
56,702miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£5,495
54,449miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
567 23 August 2021

Well done Toyota!

Latest Drives

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

1 Kia Proceed GT 2021 FL FD hero front

Kia Proceed GT 1.6 T-GDi 2021 review

1 Renault Megane E Tech phev 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Megane E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2021 UK review

View all latest drives