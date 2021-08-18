BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes quits Formula E to focus on EV road car development
UP NEXT
New long-range BMW battery concept backed by UK government

Mercedes quits Formula E to focus on EV road car development

German firm says it will focus EV investment on new road car tech but remains committed to Formula 1
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
18 August 2021

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will quit the ABB Formula E World Championship at the end of next season, citing a need to focus resources on the ramp-up of its electric road car development.

The news comes just days after the Mercedes-EQ squad claimed both championships in the 2020/2021 season finale in Berlin. Dutch racer Nyck de Vries secured the drivers’ crown, with the German firm edging Jaguar in the makes’ title standings.

Mercedes is committed to racing in the forthcoming 2021/2022 season but will then withdraw “as a team entrant and manufacturer” before the new Gen3 rules package is introduced for the following season.

Mercedes-Benz said the decision to quit Formula E was made following the announcement in July that it will switch to a fully electric line-up in certain markets by 2030. The firm said it “has deliberately chosen to shift resources for this accelerated ramp-up of electrification”, which will include the development of three bespoke EV platforms. It added that it will apply “the lessons learned in [Formula E] competition” to series-production cars.

Despite the focus on its electric road car development, the firm said it will continue in Formula 1 with the ultra-successful Mercedes-AMG squad, “reinforcing the sport's status as the fastest laboratory for developing and proving sustainable and scalable future performance technologies.”

Mercedes-Benz Cars boss Markus Schäfer said: “We have committed ourselves to fighting climate change at full force in this decade. This demands the accelerated transformation of our company, products and services towards an emission-free and software-driven future, and to achieve this, we must give full focus to our core activities.

“In motorsport, Formula E has been a good driver for proving our expertise and establishing our Mercedes-EQ brand, but in future we will keep pushing technological progress - especially on the electric drive side - focusing on Formula 1. It is the arena where we constantly test our technology in the most intense competition the automotive world has to offer - and the three-pointed star hardly shines brighter anywhere else.

“F1 offers rich potential for technology transfer, as we can see in ongoing projects such as the Vision EQXX, and our team and the entire series will achieve net-zero status by the end of the decade.”

Mercedes added that the team’s leadership group is exploring options for the team to continue competing in Formula E beyond next season, including a potential sale to new owners. Reports have suggested that Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff, who already owns a third of the F1 team, could take over the outfit and run it as a privateer team.

Mercedes first entered Formula E in the championship’s fifth season in 2018/2019, supplying engines to the privateer HWA Racelab squad. That team grew into the full Mercedes-EQ works squad for the 2019/2020 season, with Stoffel Vandoorne claiming its first win in that year’s season finale. The squad won three races this season, including two for de Vries on his way to the drivers’ title.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane E Tech phev 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Megane E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona N 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Hyundai Kona N 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQS 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ 2021 UK review

1 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2021 UK FD hero front

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2021 UK review

Fabia 97

Skoda Fabia 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

News of Mercedes-Benz's exit comes in the wake of Audi's and BMW's final Formula E race. The two firms have each quit the championship to focus on other motorsport projects, with both having announced a return to Le Mans endurance racing.

READ MORE

Formula E 2021: Mercedes race de Vries claims title in Berlin

Mercedes to race in Formula E from 2019 onwards

Every Mercedes-Benz model to have full-electric option by 2025

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz Gla Gla 200d Sport Executive 5dr
2014
£5,990
20,369miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Blueefficiency Sport 5dr
2014
£8,000
96,462miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2014
£8,299
49,321miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 [1.5] Cdi Se 5dr Auto
2014
£8,500
75,210miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2014
£8,990
33,465miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 [1.5] Cdi Sport 5dr Auto
2015
£9,290
86,271miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2014
£9,300
84,190miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 [1.5] Cdi Sport 5dr Auto
2014
£9,498
67,185miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 [1.5] Cdi Se 5dr Auto
2014
£9,500
34,678miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
289 18 August 2021

Doesnt surprise me at all. This series is already dead on its feet.

It is slow, mickey mouse and without soul (i.e. lack of noise apart from an annoying whistling sound).

It hasnt captured the publics imagination and therefore that money is better invested elsewhere.

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane E Tech phev 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Megane E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona N 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Hyundai Kona N 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQS 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ 2021 UK review

1 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2021 UK FD hero front

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2021 UK review

Fabia 97

Skoda Fabia 2021 review

View all latest drives