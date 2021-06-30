BTCC confirms full 2022 race calendar

The British Touring Car Championship has announced its 2022 race calendar, with 10 triple-header events set to take place at eight UK circuits. The season will start at Donington Park and end at Brands Hatch, with Thruxton again hosting two events.

The season opener will be at Donington's National circuit on 23 April, followed by the Brands Hatch Indy layout, Thruxton, Oulton Park and Croft. Knockhill, Snetterton, a second visit to Thruxton and Silverstone's National circuit will then follow after the summer break, before the championship concludes on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit on 9 October.

The 2022 season will mark the introduction of hybrid power for the first time, following a year of extensive testing and development by series organiser TOCA. A 60V gearbox-mounted electric motor will be integrated into the championship's existing 2.0-litre turbocharged powertrain, adding around 40bhp to each car's power output. It will be used to replace success ballast, with race winners being restricted in their use of the hybrid system.

Three official pre-season test days are planned across various venues, in order to give teams as much time as possible to test new powertrains.

"I'm pleased to confirm our calendar for the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship," BTCC chief executive Alan Gow said. "As the biggest series in the UK, it is vital that our schedule is issued so early, to allow the rest of British motorsport to plan their respective calendars."

ITV will continue to show televise all the races live in the UK on ITV4, with live streaming on the ITV Hub and highlights shows on ITV and ITV4.

Rounds Date Venue

1, 2, 3 23-24 April Donington Park (National)

4, 5, 6 14-15 May Brands Hatch (Indy)

7, 8, 9 28-29 May Thruxton

10, 11, 12 11-12 June Oulton Park (Island)

13, 14, 15 25-26 June Croft

16, 17 ,18 30-31 July Knockhill

19, 20, 21 13-14 August Snetterton (300)

22, 23, 24 27-28 August Thruxton

25, 26, 27 24-25 September Silverstone (National)

28, 29, 30 8-9 October Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)