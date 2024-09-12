Genesis to enter top-flight endurance racing

Hyundai has announced that premium spin-off Genesis will enter top-flight endurance racing.

The firm said in a statement that it will develop a car according to the LMDh ruleset, which requires competitors to use a greater number of off-the-shelf components than the alternative Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) specification.

The chassis, for example, must be sourced from Oreca, Dallara, Ligier or Multimatic, and the hybrid system is a common part developed by Bosch, WAE and Xtrac.

Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche and Lamborghini all race LMDh cars, while Ferrari, Peugeot and Toyota follow the LMH rules.

Genesis has yet to announce which series it will race in, but the announcement has been made ahead of this weekend's round of the World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Fuji.

It's likely that Genesis will also race in the US-based IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, given the importance of the North American market for the brand.

Genesis did not say when it will begin racing but both the WEC and IMSA seasons are almost over, suggesting that a 2025 entry could be on the cards.

The announcement brings an end to months of speculation about Hyundai adding endurance racing to its motorsport portfolio, which also includes the World Rally Championship and TCR touring cars.

It also comes as Genesis repositions itself as a more performance-focused brand, having introduced the Magma sub-division earlier this year.

It previously hinted at its ambitions to go racing with the X Gran Racer VGT concept, developed for PlayStation driving game Gran Turismo 7.