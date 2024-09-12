BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis to enter top-flight endurance racing
UP NEXT
Every new car and concept at the 2024 Paris motor show

Genesis to enter top-flight endurance racing

Hyundai sibling to develop an LMDh car to battle the likes of Ferrari and Toyota
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 September 2024

Hyundai has announced that premium spin-off Genesis will enter top-flight endurance racing.

The firm said in a statement that it will develop a car according to the LMDh ruleset, which requires competitors to use a greater number of off-the-shelf components than the alternative Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) specification.

The chassis, for example, must be sourced from Oreca, Dallara, Ligier or Multimatic, and the hybrid system is a common part developed by Bosch, WAE and Xtrac. 

Related articles

Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche and Lamborghini all race LMDh cars, while Ferrari, Peugeot and Toyota follow the LMH rules.

Genesis has yet to announce which series it will race in, but the announcement has been made ahead of this weekend's round of the World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Fuji. 

It's likely that Genesis will also race in the US-based IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, given the importance of the North American market for the brand.

Genesis did not say when it will begin racing but both the WEC and IMSA seasons are almost over, suggesting that a 2025 entry could be on the cards.

The announcement brings an end to months of speculation about Hyundai adding endurance racing to its motorsport portfolio, which also includes the World Rally Championship and TCR touring cars. 

It also comes as Genesis repositions itself as a more performance-focused brand, having introduced the Magma sub-division earlier this year.

It previously hinted at its ambitions to go racing with the X Gran Racer VGT concept, developed for PlayStation driving game Gran Turismo 7.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
McLaren GTS review 2024 01 dynamic
McLaren GTS
6
McLaren GTS
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 01 dynamic
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review
8
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Genesis G60 Sport Plus RT 2022 Hero

Genesis GV60

Nascent Korean premium brand’s first EV arrives in fast, if not furious, crossover form

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Genesis GV60 cars for sale

Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2022
£28,995
23,120miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2022
£32,487
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£43,995
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2022
£37,998
11,206miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£49,990
609miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£45,799
1,293miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2024
£42,999
4,300miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2022
£44,990
8,682miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£33,990
9,200miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 14 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
McLaren GTS review 2024 01 dynamic
McLaren GTS
6
McLaren GTS
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 01 dynamic
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review
8
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review

View all car reviews