2023 Porsche Le Mans hypercar to use twin-turbo V8

Porsche has begun track testing of its new endurance-racing hypercar that will compete in the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours.

New official photos show a camouflaged example of the as-yet-unnamed car at Porsche's Weissach test track in the hands of factory test driver Fred Mako.

The development car appears to be missing a number of styling features teased in initial photographs of the car, including the front lights and rear light bar.

Porsche has also revealed that the car uses a “large-capacity” twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing around 670bhp in race trim. It's designed to run on renewable fuels, which the brand says will allow for “a significant reduction in CO2 emissions”.

Porsche Motorsport vice-president Thomas Laudenbach said: “We were spoiled for choice with the engine for our LMDh prototype, because the product range offers several promising baseline units.”

“We decided on the V8 biturbo, which we feel offers the best combination of performance characteristics, weight and costs.

"The kick-off to the active test programme was an important step for the project.”