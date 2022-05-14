BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren to take over Mercedes Formula E team for season nine
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT tests 800bhp-plus PHEV drivetrain

McLaren to take over Mercedes Formula E team for season nine

Woking enters its fourth global motorsport series in time for introduction of 200mph Gen3 Formula E car
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
14 May 2022

McLaren will acquire the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team and enter the electric race series under its own name from 2022.

Last year, Mercedes announced it would quit Formula E – in which it is the reigning champion – to focus on road car development. The German marque's final race this year will also be the last before the introduction of the radically different and much improved 'Gen3' Formula E race car for the 2022/2023 season. 

As of the start of the next Formula E season, McLaren Racing will field entrants in four of the world's highest-profile race series, with its recent entry into the equivalent off-road series, Extreme E, coming in addition to its longstanding participation in Formula 1 and Indycar. 

Related articles

McLaren signed an option to race in Season Nine of Formula E in January last year, since when it has made its Extreme E debut. It says expansion into the street circuit single-seater series "not only reflects McLaren’s commitment to EV motorsport but the aim to accelerate McLaren Racing’s sustainability journey and reach a new, more diverse global audience".

Mercedes-EQ team boss Ian James will take the helm of the newly formed McLaren Racing Formula E team, but Woking has yet to announce its driver line-up, powertrain supplier or sponsors.

James thanked Mercedes for "being the most supportive owner by helping us do what we do best: racing", and pledged to focus on "delivering the best results possible" for the rest of the current season. 

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: "McLaren Racing always seeks to compete against the best and on the leading edge of technology, providing our fans, partners and people with new ways to be excited, entertained and inspired. Formula E, like all our racing series, fulfils all those criteria.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
McLaren 765LT 2020 road test review - hero front

McLaren 765LT

Longtail treatment puts a deliciously sharp edge on the 720S’ handling, and adds startling track pace and deeper driver appeal

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
McLaren 765LT
McLaren 765LT 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“As with all forms of the sport we participate in, Formula E has racing at the centre but will be strategically, commercially and technically additive to McLaren Racing overall. It is also satisfying to provide a home for the class-leading Formula E team that Mercedes has built, which will become a fully-fledged part of the McLaren Racing family. While run separately to our F1 and IndyCar teams, Formula E complements and builds out our EV racing programme alongside Extreme E.

“I firmly believe that Formula E will give McLaren Racing a competitive advantage through greater understanding of EV racing, while providing a point of difference to our fans, partners and people, and continuing to drive us along our sustainability pathway." 

Used cars for sale

 McLaren 765lt V8 2dr Ssg Auto
2021
£335,000
1,331miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives