Official: Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026 with own powertrain

Audi has finally cemented its entry into the 2026 season of the Formula 1 championship.

The long-awaited announcement – which has been on the cards for months – comes in the wake of the FIA's approval of new F1 engine regulations for the 2026 season, which were broadly seen as a green light for Audi and sibling brand Porsche to enter the sport.

Audi will build its own powertrains at its motorsport headquarters in Neuburg, Germany, and both CEO Markus Duesmann and technical boss Oliver Hoffman – speaking at a press conference prior to this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix – have suggested the development programme will inform development of electrified road cars. "This is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 powertrain will be built in Germany," Audi says.

There is no word yet on which chassis Audi's engines will be mounted in, but the marque says it will announce a partner for 2026 by the end of this year.

Speaking to reporters, Duesmann said: "Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA. Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

"With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

In order to focus completely on its Formula 1 efforts, Audi has scrapped plans to return to the World Endurance Championship with a new LMDh prototype.

“Formula 1 is the next major milestone in Audi’s motorsport history,” said Julius Seebach, who will soon leave his role as boss of Audi Sport to "take on a new strategic business area in technical development, reporting directly to the executive board".

Both Audi and Porsche were awaiting confirmation that the 'motor generator unit - heat' (MGU-H), which captures energy from exhaust gases, would be scrapped from 2026 as part of the rule revamp, given the significant cost of developing such a complex system that has no relevance in a road car development context.

From 2026, electrical energy for the hybrid drivetrain element will be generated exclusively by the more conventional kinetic recovery system, which works via energy recuperation under braking - much like on a road-going EV. That makes entry into the sport a vastly more attractive prospect for Volkswagen Group brands Audi and Porsche.

The move towards the use of sustainable fuels in Formula 1 and the introduction of a cost cap for each team in 2023 were also cited as key motivations for Audi to join the sport.