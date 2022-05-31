Leclerc vs Verstappen: The battle for Formula 1

Red Bull Racing’s run of four consecutive victories suggests the pendulum has swung firmly in it and Max Verstappen’s favour in the Formula 1 world championship battle with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. But the reality is less clear-cut than Ferrari’s record of two wins out of seven races might suggest.

Sergio Pérez gatecrashed the party with his Monaco Grand Prix victory, but so far 2022 has been about Verstappen and Leclerc.

Karting rivals of old, Verstappen leads the championship by nine points from Leclerc after a swing of 34 points in his favour over the last four races.

But it could have been very different, with Leclerc losing certain victory in Spain to a turbo and MGU-H failure and then dropping from first to fourth at Monaco last weekend due to Ferrari’s strategic blunders in wet/dry conditions after dominating the early stages of the race from pole position.

“We cannot do that, especially in the moment that we're in now,” fumed Leclerc in Monaco. “We’re extremely strong now, our pace is strong. We need to take those opportunities. We cannot afford to lose so many points.”

Team principal Mattia Binotto admitted to “mistakes in our judgement”, with Red Bull having the advantage in terms of sharpness and execution.

Ferrari hasn’t won a world championship since its last constructors’ title back in 2008, and it shows compared with battle-hardened Red Bull.

But in terms of performance, Leclerc is right that Ferrari is in good shape to the point where it should have won four out of seven races. This is after answering one of the key questions of the early stages of the season of whether it could match Red Bull in terms of development rate.