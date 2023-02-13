F1 cars 2023: how each team will line up for new season

Max Verstappen will look to defend his second World Championship title when the 2023 Formula 1 season gets under way next month.

Between now and then, teams are pulling the covers off their new creations, ahead of the first grand Prix in Bahrain on 5 March.

Here are the 10 new cars that have already been revealed and news of when you can expect the rest in the coming weeks.

Alfa Romeo C43

The C43 will be the last Sauber-engineered car to carry an Alfa Romeo badge, the branding deal ending ahead of Audi taking over. Launched in Zurich and touted as the most beautiful car on the grid, the C43 uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged narrow-angle V6 and electric motor developed by Ferrari. Like last year’s C42, it will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

AlphaTauri AT04

Launched in New York City at an event to coincide with Fashion Week, the AT04 looks very similar to its predecessor. This year its livery carries the addition of red inserts to reflect Scuderia AlphaTauri’s new partnership with Polish oil company PKN Orlen. It will be driven by Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda and features a powertrain developed by Honda and Red Bull.