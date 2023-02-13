BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: F1 cars 2023: how each team will line up for new season
UP NEXT
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV first ride

F1 cars 2023: how each team will line up for new season

From Red Bull Racing to Ferrari to Mercedes, here are all the cars launched by each of the 10 entrants
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
13 February 2023

Max Verstappen will look to defend his second World Championship title when the 2023 Formula 1 season gets under way next month.

Between now and then, teams are pulling the covers off their new creations, ahead of the first grand Prix in Bahrain on 5 March.

Here are the 10 new cars that have already been revealed and news of when you can expect the rest in the coming weeks.

Alfa Romeo C43

The C43 will be the last Sauber-engineered car to carry an Alfa Romeo badge, the branding deal ending ahead of Audi taking over. Launched in Zurich and touted as the most beautiful car on the grid, the C43 uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged narrow-angle V6 and electric motor developed by Ferrari. Like last year’s C42, it will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. 

AlphaTauri AT04

Launched in New York City at an event to coincide with Fashion Week, the AT04 looks very similar to its predecessor. This year its livery carries the addition of red inserts to reflect Scuderia AlphaTauri’s new partnership with Polish oil company PKN Orlen. It will be driven by Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda and features a powertrain developed by Honda and Red Bull. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Aston Martin AMR23

Launched at Silverstone, the Aston Martin AMR23 will feature upgraded aerodynamics over the preceding AMR22 with a revised front wing, new sidepods with a more gently sweeping inner ramp for improved airflow and a new engine cover. It's the third F1 car to be entered by the British marque since it took over Racing Point. It will be driven by Lance Stroll and new signing Fernando Alonso. 

Haas VF-23

American outfit Haas, which is newly partnered with Moneygram, launched its VF-23 at a shakedown session at Silverstone after a livery unveiling on 31 January. Compared with last year’s model, it features a larger engine cover behind the cockpit, a slimmer front splitter and radiator inlets mounted further back on the body. This suggests Haas has tampered with the drivetrain layout to exploit greater cooling capacity.

Advertisement
Back to top

McLaren MCL60

Named the MCL60 to commemorate 60 years since the team was founded by Bruce McLaren, the British outfit’s new 798kg racer aims to require less in-season development than its MCL36 predecessor, which suffered braking issues. It will be driven by Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri. 

Red Bull RB19

Red Bull launched the RB19 at a press event in New York. Due to be driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, it uses a hybrid powertrain developed by Honda and Red Bull itself.

Advertisement
Back to top

Williams FW45

The FW45 replaces last season’s slowest car, the FW44, and promises to be more dynamically efficient than its predecessor, both in terms of handling characteristics and aerodynamics. It's due to be driven by Logan Sergeant and Alexander Albon, the former making his F1 debut and the latter in his second season with Williams.

Which unveilings are still to come?

14 February - Ferrari SF-23

 

 

Ferrari will unveil its SF-23 racer on Valentine’s Day at the its factory in Maranello. Set to be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, its internal codename was Project 675. The team briefly showed images of the car on social media.

15 February - Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance

 

Advertisement
Back to top

 

Team principal Toto Wolff said the W14 will have “different DNA” to the W13, which delivered a poor season for the German team last year. It will be driven by seven-time champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, now in his second season with the team.

16 February - Alpine A523

 

 

Renault works team Alpine will be looking to distance itself from the midfield with its new A523, to be driven by Esteban Ocon – who took its first ever F1 win – and new signing Pierre Gasly after it's launched in London.

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin VANTAGE 4.3 V8 Sportshift Euro 4 2dr
2008
£32,995
47,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 N420 Euro 4 2dr
2010
£47,990
24,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 Volante T-TronicII Euro 4 2dr
2009
£44,995
28,791miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Roadster Sportshift Euro 4 2dr
2010
£41,850
41,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Rapide 6.0 V12 T-TronicII Euro 5 4dr
2010
£38,995
54,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin VANTAGE 4.7 V8 Sportshift II Euro 5 2dr (Euro 5)
2015
£45,699
59,876miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Sportshift Euro 4 2dr (Euro 4)
2010
£39,850
45,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 T-TronicII Euro 4 2dr
2009
£35,950
62,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Roadster Euro 4 2dr
2011
£44,990
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives