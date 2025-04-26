Britain vs the world: when Super Tourers took over

The British motorsport landscape had never seen anything like the boom time of the British Touring Car Championship through the 1990s. International drivers and manufacturer-backed programmes flocked to the UK to battle it out for what had become the most prestigious tin-top series on the planet.

The domestic series had seen the writing on the wall for saloon car racing before anyone else and set a trend that, ultimately, the rest of the world followed for a glorious decade. At its peak, there were 10 manufacturer-supported teams in the BTCC, robust television coverage and a phalanx of international stars all chasing the British accolade.

It was a long journey from the decade before. In the 1980s, tin-top racing had been fought out between cars of different specifications and engine capacities all scrapping for honours on the same track.

The champion could come from any one of those intra-class fights, and it had been that way since the British Saloon Car Championship was first contested in 1958.

In 1990, four of the leading players in the competition sat down to map out a future in which it would embrace a changing world: David Richards, who was running the BMW programme with his Prodrive operation; Dave Cook, who was in charge of the works Vauxhall team; Andy Rouse, a master engineer and four-time BTCC champion with strong links to Ford; and leading privateer Vic Lee.

The result was a 2.0-litre-only format. In the days of Filofaxes and the first attainable mobile phones, fleet cars were like gold to road car makers, so this was a rich seam for the BTCC to mine when looking for a style of machine that would appeal to the mass-market manufacturers.

There was another consideration too: the BBC had committed to covering the series in 1988 and the highlights packages that appeared on its flagship Grandstand TV programme were beginning to gain traction with a wider audience. A simpler-to-follow format for broadcasting was a major added bonus.