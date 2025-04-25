Six months on, it still hurts. Tom Ingram won’t forget how a second British Touring Car Championship title slipped through his fingers in the final race of 2024 at a damp Brands Hatch.

But as the 2022 champion readily admits, that defeat to WSR’s Jake Hill only makes him hungry for redemption as the new BTCC season rolls into action at Donington Park.

“Sometimes you learn more out of not winning,” says Ingram, who will once again race a Hyundai i30 Fastback N run by Excelr8 this year. “

That has been the nature of our off-season: looking at those individual stones that maybe we could have turned over. It’s a case in point of how competitive the championship is now that it comes down to such fine margins.

”Separated by just one point before the final race, Ingram’s bid slipped at Brands in conditions that better suited Hill’s rear-wheel-drive BMW 330e M Sport as the front-wheel-drive Hyundai dropped to sixth and Hill rose to second to claim the crown by eight points.

“The nature in which we lost the championship is hard to take, because it came down to one race in which we made a slight faux pas,” says Ingram.

“It feels like a distant memory, yet at the same time still equally painful as if it was just last week. But that’s a good thing, because it drives you on.”

His two rivals who make up the BTCC’s clear and obvious top triumvirate also enjoy blessed continuity into the new season.

Hill will defend his title in his 330e, while four-time champion Ash Sutton – who claimed a consolatory win in that 2024 Brands finale – remains in Alliance Racing’s Ford Focus ST.