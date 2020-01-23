Chinese firm Aiways to show Europe-spec U5 EV at Geneva

Chinese manufacturer Aiways will show a production-ready European market version of its U5 SUV at the Geneva motor show in March.
The launch comes ahead of the model's planned arrival in European dealerships in April. Show visitors will be able to drive the Kia E-Niro rival on European soil for the first time at the event's new indoor electric vehicle test track.
The U5 is a Volkswagen Tiguan-sized SUV with front wheels that are powered by an electric motor fed by a 65kWh battery pack. Its range is 313 miles on the NEDC cycle, with WLTP testing yet to be completed. Aiways has previously suggested that it could launch in the UK in right-hand-drive form in 2021, after the start-up company revealed strong interest.
Alexander Klose, Aiways' overseas director, said the company plans to build just 2000 units this year to ensure the quality is sufficient for European customers. It then plans to ramp up to 50,000 units from 2020.
Join the debate
macaroni
Long-awaited!
This is exactly what the UK market is crying out for. Why hasn't any company before this tried to sell such a vehicle?
Add your comment