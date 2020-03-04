Gumpert reveals methanol-fuelled Nathalie in production form

Chinese firm Gumpert Aiways, led by renowned ex-Audi engineer Roland Gumpert and backed by Chinese EV start-up Aiways, has revealed the production version of its long-awaited Nathalie methanol fuel-cell sports EV.

The first models to be sold will be in €407,000 (£353,520) First Edition guise, which has a bespoke paint scheme, and deliveries are due to start in early 2021. Just 500 examples of the Nathalie will be built throughout its entire production run.

Revealed in prototype form in 2018, the Nathalie is equipped with a 15kW fuel cell, developed by Danish firm Serenergy, that generates electricity by converting methanol to hydrogen.

The cell sends power to a pair of synchronised two-speed gearboxes to four wheel-mounted electric motors that, with a combined output of 536bhp, propel the Nathalie from standstill to 62mph in 2.5sec and on to a claimed top speed of 186mph.