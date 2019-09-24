Aiways U5 2019 review

Among the U5’s more usual features - or non-features – is the absence of a starter button. Instead, powering up is achieved by unlocking and climbing in, an action that lights up the smartphone-mimicking bent-glass instrument cluster and a decently sized infotainment screen, while pressing the brake pedal performs the duty of the start button and a rotary knob is used for selecting gears.

Step-off is slightly abrupt unless you’re careful with the throttle, and acceleration is solid rather than electrifying. The throttle calibration needs work, in fact; feathering the pedal without surges is a little difficult, or very difficult when you’re in maximum regeneration mode, which some will find too jerky for comfort. The regeneration levels and Eco mode are called up via the screen rather than handy paddles – another disincentive to play with the settings.

The U5 is a slightly larger-than-average C-segment SUV (think Volkswagen T-Roc and Seat Arona) whose notably compact electric motor delivers 188bhp and 232lb ft of torque. That’s enough to score 0-62mph in 9.0sec and a top speed limited to 99mph in the interests of range preservation, if not German autobahnists. It's not scintillatingly fast, then, but it's brisk enough to play the family wagon role that is the lot of the modern mid-size SUV.

Progress is otherwise pretty civilised, with wind and road noise rarely intrusive, at least on Germany’s mercury-smooth roads. The motor’s whine sometimes penetrates, power tool-like, though. Those same roads made ride assessment near impossible, although it feels well damped, while a series of fast, smooth bends can be confidently tackled, thanks to pretty accurate steering. Other positives include decent room up front and limousine levels in the rear, together with an averagely dimensioned boot. The rear seats fold down, but certainly not flat.

The main downside, other than the middling performance, is the quality of the interior furnishings. The dashtop is soft-feel, as are the door uppers, but the are wrapped in leather that could easily pass for plastic. There’s a lot of cheap plastiminium, too, door pulls included, while the piano black centre console in our car already looked used and the weird absence of a glovebox (it’ll be a clip-on accessory) makes the lower fascia look insubstantial.