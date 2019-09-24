Aiways U5 2019 review

What is it?
The U5 is a mid-size electric SUV from Chinese start-up company Aiways.
It will go on sale in mainland Europe in spring next year and should arrive in the UK in late 2020, priced from around £27,000. It has an admittedly over-optimistic NEDC range of 313 miles; the WLTP range, yet to be established, will be substantially less. At least 200 miles is needed for it to be competitive.
The U5’s 65kWh battery sounds reasonable, however, and it can be replenished from empty to 80% in 44 minutes using a 50kW DC rapid-charger.
A not-unalluring set of statistics, then, prompting the “who are Aiways?” question, to which the answer is a privately funded Chinese car company whose founders and key managers are mostly ex-Volkswagen-First Automobile Works and ex-Audi China, plus former GM Europe designer Ken Okuyama and a heavy-hitter from the artificial intelligence industry. Aiways plans to be big on connectivity and intelligent driver assistance systems.
The car you see here is a pre-production U5, one of a pair that has been driven from Xi’an in China to Frankfurt in Germany, the early products of stamping, welding, paint and final assembly plants that have already been constructed from an investment of well over £1 billion to date. A welter of suppliers are involved including Bosch (which developed the chassis), Lear and many other well-knowns.
abkq
This is one of the cleanest styled SUV, well done indeed!
Would like to see its interior.
