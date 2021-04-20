2021 Shanghai motor show: the weird and wonderful

Every motor show has its fair share of weird and wonderful concept cars, some designed purely to grab attention and some that defy the odds and make it to production.

Rarely are there more of these than at shows in China, where the car culture is very different to what we’re used to in the West.

This month's 2021 Shanghai motor show was no exception, with a number of newly revealed cars that give a whole new meaning to words like quirky and eclectic.

Here we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites.

Roewe Jing

You would be forgiven for thinking that the front end of Roewe’s new SUV looks like a whale – not least because that’s exactly where the car’s designers have got their inspiration from. Jing directly translates from Chinese as whale, and the company says the car follows a philosophy called Emotional Rhythm. This, whatever it is, is meant to rejuvenate the brand, according to its makers.

Hongqi S9

The Hongqi S9 is a new, luxury-focused hypercar designed by Walter de Silva, who worked for Alfa Romeo through the 1980s and 1990s before moving to Volkswagen Group. “Beauty is the first thought when I start drawing,” explained the Italian, who now runs his own design house. Performance details are yet to be revealed, but the original concept car promised 1381bhp and Italian race cars are a major source of inspiration.

Hengchi 2