Zeekr 001 electric shooting brake launched in China

Geely-owned company unveils electric shooting brake with 536bhp and 435-mile range
Joe Holding
15 April 2021

The Zeekr 001 has been revealed in China, with its creators claiming it's the first electric shooting brake produced for the mass market.

Owned by Geely - the Chinese multinational behind Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and the London Electric Vehicle Company - Zeekr is a brand-new, premium-focused brand. The company says the 001 will be delivered to customers in China from October this year ahead of a global roll-out in 2022.

The 001 will be offered with either an 86kWh or 100kWh battery, delivering up to 435 miles of range on a single charge. Zeekr plans to build a network of 2200 charging stations across China by the end of 2023, claiming speeds of up to 360kW.

That would allow 75 miles of range to be added in as little as five minutes, the firm says, with digital payments taken by using the vehicle registration to identify each car.

Electric motors on the front and rear axles combine for 536bhp and more than 516lb ft, resulting in 0-62mph in 3.8sec and a top speed of over 124mph. The 001 can brake from 62mph to a standstill in just 34m, the company says.

Based on Geely’s SEA architecture - which will also be used for future electric models from Volvo and Polestar - the 001 measures 4970mm long, 1999mm wide and 1560mm tall, with a 3005mm wheelbase. Its packaging creates up to 2144 litres of luggage space.

Key features include automatic air suspension that can increase the ground clearance from 117mm to 205mm, depending on the conditions, as well as doors that use facial recognition to detect passengers as they approach, closing behind them as they enter the vehicle.

“The Zeekr brand is here to succeed in the premium EV segment,” said Andy An Conghui, CEO of Zeekr Technology. “We have the best resources of a car company behind us, including an established supply chain and a wide industrial footprint that is ready to begin producing vehicles. We also benefit from a technology-driven mindset that is driving us forward. We are here to give consumers a better electric vehicle experience.”

Zeekr plans to open two flagship showrooms in addition to 60 smaller sites in places like shopping centres in China, and buyers will be able to use the Zeekr app to place orders.

Lifetime over-the-air updates are promised between four and six times per year. A battery rental and vehicle subscription model will also be introduced at a later date.

Read more

Zeekr launched by Geely as new EV brand with global intent

Audi confirms PPE-based electric models for China

Analysis: How China is fuelling Volkswagen’s electric dream

 

ahaus 15 April 2021

This is more of a large hatchback or a very low-riding SUV, but it's definitely not a shooting brake.A true shooting brake has a long pronounced wagon-like cargo area in the rear that is dramatically low or sloping, and original shooting brakes had two doors.

This is really stretching the shooting brake term way too far, just like the overused couple terminology.This is more of a SUV coupe than anything else. It does look pretty good.

Giacomod 15 April 2021

Still not sold on the brand name (sounds a bit to much like the virus...) but I do think this thing looks fantastic! Very interested to see how they position this brand agains their own Lynk & Co brand which has the same styling cues but cheaper!

And if Volvo makes use of this platform and have similar stats I'd be very interested.

