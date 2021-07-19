BACK TO ALL NEWS
Paris motor show partners with Equip Auto for 2022 return

French motor show returns after four-year break in partnership with trade show equivalent
19 July 2021

The biennial Paris motor show will return in 2022 after a four-year hiatus, partnering with the Equip Auto trade show to form a new-look event: Paris Automotive Week. 

The Paris motor show, held on alternate years as a sister event to the Frankfurt motor show, is one of Europe's biggest motoring events. It last ran in 2018, as the 2020 edition was one of the many motor shows cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now the organisers of the event have announced plans for a full-scale return from 17-23 October next year, in partnership with Equip Auto, which is one of the biggest events on the automotive trade's event calendar.

The Paris Automotive Week exhibition will be held in the usual Paris Expo venue at Porte de Versailles in the south-west of the city, but a bespoke digital platform will offer remote access to French and international visitors. 

The pairing of the two events will provide an unprecedented dual-focus on consumer- and trade-facing companies, but only automotive professionals will be able to attend both sections of the show. The Equip Auto element of the show will focus on "aftersales and connected mobility services" and will be covered by Autocar sister publication Car Aftermarket Trader.

Organisers have yet to confirm which manufacturers will be exhibiting at the Paris motor show element but promises "a series of events, including inspiring talks and test drives".

The 2018 event played host to several high-profile new car unveilings, including the DS 3 Crossback, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Skoda Kodiaq vRS and Toyota RAV4

