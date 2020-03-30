Paris motor show axed due to coronavirus impact

The Paris motor show has been scrapped “in its current form” for this year, with organisers citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

The biennial event was due to start on 29 September at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in the French capital. Alternating each year with the Frankfurt motor show, the event is one of the biggest on the motor show calendar, with more than a million visitors attending the 2018 show.

In a statement, event organisers said that the decision was taken due to the “unprecedented health crisis”, and the resulting “economic shock wave” it had caused for the automotive sector. Organisers cited the uncertainty over when movement and other restrictions would be eased as a reason for the early decision.

While the main event will not run as a traditional motor show, organisers said that elements of the wider Paris Motion Festival – the Movin’On innovation and sustainability summit, the Smartcity show and a number of out-of-town events – were “not in question”.

Organisers added: “We will study all the alternative solutions. The profound reinvention of the event, with a festival dimension based around innovative mobility and a strong B2B component, could offer an opportunity.

“Nothing will be like before, and this crisis must teach us to be agile, creative and more innovative than ever.”

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponement of most of the major motor shows due to take place this year. The Geneva motor show, scheduled for earlier this month, was cancelled, while both the Beijing and New York shows – due to be held in April – have been postponed. The Detroit show that was to take place in June has also been cancelled.