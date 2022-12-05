New Toyota C-HR brings radical redesign and PHEV

The next-generation Toyota C-HR will be a radically styled, thoroughly reinvented proposition - available for the first time with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in addition to a full-hybrid system.

Due on sale by 2024, the striking second-generation C-HR will be closely related to the recently revealed Mk5 Prius, sharing the latest generation of Toyota’s TNGA architecture and offering the same choice of motive power.

It will be sold alongside a similarly styled but slightly larger electric SUV-coupé, previewed recently by the bZ Compact Crossover concept, as part of Toyota’s continued assault on the critical C-segment crossover market - a segment that it estimates will account for a huge 61% of its European sales in 2025.

Selling the two cars alongside one another – in the same way as the Toyota bZ4X and Toyota RAV4 co-exist – is an embodiment of Toyota’s continued commitment to a "multi-tech approach", whereby it offers a range of powertrains in various markets – hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, pure-combustion and battery-electric – to cater to different buyer demands. Toyota calls this "The Power of And".

Technical details remain under wraps as the Mk2 C-HR is revealed in concept-esque Prologue form.

However, Toyota has confirmed that the batteries for the PHEV variant will be produced in Europe – a first for the company – though has not yet confirmed exactly where.

It will be a variation of the PHEV powertrain now offered in the not-for-UK Prius, which pairs a 147bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 158bhp electric motor on the front axle for a combined 221bhp. If this system is carried over wholesale, it will give the C-HR PHEV a 40bhp boost over the current 1.8-litre full hybrid.

It remains unclear whether the C-HR PHEV will use a 13.6kWh battery like the Prius, but if it does, a competitive electric-only range of more than 50 miles is well within reach.