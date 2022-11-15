BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hardcore Porsche 911 Dakar to be revealed on Thursday
UP NEXT
Autocar product test: Which leather cleaner is best?

Hardcore Porsche 911 Dakar to be revealed on Thursday

Spirit of 1984 911 Safari lives on with new off-road take on the 992, landing in LA
News
2 mins read
15 November 2022

Porsche will unveil the 911 Dakar, a hardcore off-road edition of its flagship coupé, on Wednesday (16 November) at the Los Angeles motor show, meaning an early morning reveal for the UK.

As a tribute to Porsche’s victory in the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally, this spiritual successor to the 911 Safari was driven 500,000km (roughly 310,750 miles) on a range of terrain as part of its test programme - from snow and sand to ice and rock. It will be revealed at 7pm in Los Angeles (3am in the UK). 

While Porsche hasn’t confirmed full drivetrain or modification specs yet, it is expected to share the same highly adaptable 443bhp flat six as the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, given that Porsche recently sent two off-road 911s up Ojos del Salado in Chile – the world’s highest volcano – with that engine.

Related articles

The only confirmed change for the 911 Dakar over the standard car is an ABS system that has been optimised for work on loose surfaces, and a raised ride height that, we speculate, will be similar to the volcano-climbing cars.

Those cars were equipped with a raft of off-road enhancements, including shorter gear ratios, 310mm-wide off-road wheels and tyres, raised suspension for 350mm of ground clearance, lightweight underbody protection, a specially adapted cooling system and a roll cage - all of which would make sense on a similarly conceived production car.

As part of the test programme, the 911 Dakar was taken to the Château de Lastours test track in southern France, a familiar proving ground for Dakar rally cars. Being familiar with the 911 already, Porsche works driver Romain Dumas said: “I knew what a 911 could do on the road, but I was absolutely stunned by how well the car performed here on the loose.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

The car’s behaviour on other loose surfaces, such as sand, was tested in Dubai and Morocco, where it was repeatedly driven up steep dunes in 45deg C heat and delivered a “commanding performance”, according to Frank Moser, the vice president of the 911 and 718 model lines.

Car Review
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Two-time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl commended the 911 Dakar for working “so precisely and calmly” after he drove it on Swedish frozen lakes. He said: “No Porsche customer will believe all the things you can do with this car before they’ve driven it themselves."

Full technical specifications – as well as details of the 911 Dakar’s availability and pricing – will be revealed on Thursday by Porsche at the Los Angeles motor show.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche 911 3.6 997 Carrera 2dr
2010
£39,900
61,070miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.6 997 Carrera 2dr
2010
£39,900
61,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.4 991 Carrera Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr Euro 5
2013
£49,995
34,199miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.6 997 Carrera PDK 2dr
2010
£38,989
59,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.6 997 Carrera 2dr
2010
£49,950
20,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4S Cabriolet AWD 2dr
2008
£34,980
69,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4S PDK AWD 2dr
2011
£49,991
49,021miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S 2dr
2008
£36,990
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2009
£48,995
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 10 November 2022
Making a Cayenne drive like a 911 and now a sportscar drive like a Cayenne?? Is it just me, but what's the point?
Peter Cavellini 9 November 2022

Thought the Taycan would have been a better fit?, EV and all that.

MisterMR44 9 November 2022

Heh! Fair play to Porsche... they really know how to rinse a product line...!

Just Saying 9 November 2022
Agreed MR44.
Looks like a lot of fun for the privileged few.
Peter Cavellini 10 November 2022
Just Saying wrote:

Agreed MR44. Looks like a lot of fun for the privileged few.

Hands up who'd like to one of the privileged few at the moment?

Latest Drives

land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²

View all latest drives