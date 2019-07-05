Citroen to launch three saloons in the next two years

The first of the trio to arrive will be a reinvented C6; due at the 2020 Paris motor show
by Jim Holder
5 July 2019

Citroën will launch three new saloon cars in the next two years, starting with a reinvented C6, marketing director Arnaud Belloni has confirmed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The move – in line with the firm’s heritage but against the trend of rivals’ plans in the face of declining saloon sales globally – is described as “unique but not risky” by Belloni, who hinted that the styling wouldn't follow established saloon conventions. It was initially kick-started by the 2016 Cxperience concept.

The production car based on that concept has long been rumoured to be under preparation for sale, and it will be unveiled at the Paris motor show in 2020.

In a surprise announcement, however, Belloni said that two more saloon models will follow in 2021, with both being unveiled in full production form rather than as concepts.

“It's our belief that there's still a place for the saloon,” said Belloni. “When you factor in our pledge that all our cars will have either electric or plug-in hybrid options from next year, and the platform changes that brings, you then consider the opportunities that delivers for us to innovate stylistically.

“What I will promise you is that these will be cars in keeping with Citroën’s heritage for innovation. The rise of the SUV cannot be undone, but that gives us room to reimagine the the purpose and look of the saloon.

“I don't wish to use the word 'disruptive', as that can be misinterpreted, but I promise the look of these cars will be very original. Not risky – we must sell cars – but they will carry on our tradition for looking at new ways to interpret segments. They will be contemporary in the truest form of the word.”

Belloni wouldn't be drawn on the size of the cars, but he hinted that the focus would be the Chinese market – the world’s largest for sales of all cars, and one in which saloon sales remain strong, especially for chauffered cars.

“We will not make saloon cars of every size, because there is no market for small saloons,” he said. 

Andrew1

5 July 2019
Finally, great news. Having owned two C5s, both with the excellent hydractive suspension and one with the fantastic 3.0 HDi (for its time) I would surely be looking to replace my current boring and bad VAG with one of those.

jonboy4969

5 July 2019

About time a company bit the bullet and designed some decent saloons, rather than yet more SUV's, I would love one in the style of an old DS, now that would sell the world over, a DS with modern equipment and EV would be the best of every world.... and one would be on our drive to go with the four other cars we currently have.

 

Thekrankis

5 July 2019

1 for Macron, 1 for Mrs Macron and 1 spare.

No one else wants a Citroen saloon....

Steam cars are due a revival.

Thekrankis

5 July 2019

....then there would be a mega queue.

Steam cars are due a revival.

