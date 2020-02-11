New 2020 Kia Sorento previewed in official renders

Kia has previewed the next generation of its Sorento SUV with a series of official design sketches, ahead of its unveiling at the Geneva motor show on 3 March.

The firm has confirmed it is "the first vehicle based on Kia's new-generation mid-size SUV platform", and that it will be available with a hybrid option for the first time.

We can see that the new Sorento has a more square-edged design than its curvy predecessor, and the brand’s tiger nose grille will sit within a new front-end profile. The rear end design, meanwhile appears to take heavy inspiration from the firm's US-market Telluride large SUV, with vertically mounted brakelights and a chrome-style lower diffuser among the visible elements.

Leaked images posted to Facebook earlier this month gave an idea of what to expect from the Skoda Kodiaq rival's interior. The dashboard features a substantial centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen flanked by a set of vertically mounted air vents, with little in the way of physical buttons and levers.