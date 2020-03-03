McLaren GT by MSO showcases firm's personalisation options

The new Verdant Theme GT by MSO shows the range of personalisation options offered by McLaren’s in-house bespoke arm for its new GT super sports car.

The one-off show car displays a number of features that are available as optional extras across McLaren’s production car line-up, including its distinctive tri-tone paint scheme, which is claimed to have taken 430 hours to apply.

Green and brown are the principal colours used, as a reflection of “the verdant landscapes and fresh horizons that the GT has been designed to explore”, according to McLaren. The theme is carried over to the brake callipers, wheels and exhaust outlets.

The interior can be told apart from the standard GT's by bespoke MSO badging, heavy use of cashmere throughout – a first for McLaren – and green and black trim elements that mirror the exterior’s paint scheme. Woking claims it has been working on an automotive application for cashmere since late 2018, but says the material’s limited availability means “it must remain among the most exclusive of all MSO options”.

Speaking at the car’s unveiling, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said: “I'll be honest, the idea to use cashmere wasn't born of any desire to demonstrate sustainability, but rather to incorporate a wool that is regarded as one of the most luxurious in the world into a vehicle.

It started as an idea and then we really pushed it, so the wool is in all the areas you are most likely to touch, and it really does add something to the car. The idea of using more sustainable products is appealing, and being considered, but this was driven by an idea to integrate a new, luxurious material into a car.”

The MSO edition is propelled by the same 612bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 as the standard car, so it can crack the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 203mph.