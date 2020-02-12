Bentley previews ultra-exclusive coachbuilt Bacalar for Geneva

First bespoke model from Crewe's Mulliner division will take styling inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept
Felix Page Autocar writer
12 February 2020

Bentley has previewed an exclusive new model from its in-house coachbuilder, Mulliner, and confirmed that it will be unveiled on 3 March at the Geneva motor show.

A short video reveals little of the model’s exterior design but confirms that it will be called the Bacalar, seemingly after a lake in Mexico renowned for its bright blue water. 

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities. 

Bentley says the hand-built model represents “the future of coachbuilding”, making use of a range of sustainable and ethically sourced materials throughout its construction and featuring a “beautiful yet dramatic design”. 

Crewe has listed last year’s EXP GT 100 concept as a styling influence, suggesting it will take the form of a large sports coupé with an interior that emphasises space, sleekness and natural light. It's unclear whether the concept’s trademark scissors doors will make their way into production, but bespoke elements such as the 5500-year-old, naturally felled riverwood could make an appearance. 

Production numbers will be extremely limited, says Bentley, so we’re expecting extensive personalisation options for buyers, materials and trims unavailable elsewhere in the manufacturer’s line-up and a list price well into six figures. 

Last year, Autocar reported that Mulliner was seeking to distance itself from Bentley with the launch of an "ultra-exclusive" new model, of which 10 examples would be sold. It was set to be unveiled at the end of last year but has yet to appear in any form.

Cersai Lannister

12 February 2020

To which I, slightly reluctantly, say great. But only if it doesn't drain Bentley's engineering resource and does bring in extra profit.

Some day I'm hoping someone will plot the (relatively) huge numbers of these hypercars that make production. My "fear" for these wealthy owners is that their investments don't turn out so well... If the current crop is viewed down the road tomorrow as cynically over-supplied ways of wringing cash of those willing to buy today.

