Bentley previews ultra-exclusive coachbuilt Bacalar for Geneva

Bentley has previewed an exclusive new model from its in-house coachbuilder, Mulliner, and confirmed that it will be unveiled on 3 March at the Geneva motor show.

A short video reveals little of the model’s exterior design but confirms that it will be called the Bacalar, seemingly after a lake in Mexico renowned for its bright blue water.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities.

Bentley says the hand-built model represents “the future of coachbuilding”, making use of a range of sustainable and ethically sourced materials throughout its construction and featuring a “beautiful yet dramatic design”.