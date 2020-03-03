Alpine A110 receives two new special editions for 2020

Alpine has unwrapped a pair of limited edition variants of its A110 sports car, offering bespoke design and trim options.

Taking centre stage is the new A110 Légende GT, which Alpine is calling “the most refined interpretation of the A110 to date”. Based on the current A110 Légende, it has been conceived as a more long distance-friendly version of the acclaimed sports car.

The GT can be told apart from the standard car by its gold badging and 18in alloy wheels, translucent white rear light clusters and amber-coloured leather seats. It will be sold in three colours: Deep Black and Abyss Blue, which are already available on the standard A110, and a new option called Mercury Silver.

The car’s seats are six-way adjustable as standard, while additional bespoke interior features include a 12 o’ clock steering wheel marker, brown panel stitching, carbonfibre trim elements and a commemorative numbered plaque on the centre console. An extra storage unit between the two seats underlines the variant’s touring potential.

The A110’s 1.8-litre turbocharged engine is unaltered; the Légende GT packs 249bhp, can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and will hit a top speed of 156mph. A performance exhaust, uprated Brembo brakes, parking sensors, a reversing camera and upgraded speaker system feature as standard.

Just 400 units will be offered worldwide, with prices expected to start from £59,000 in the UK – roughly a £10,000 premium over the standard A110 Légende.

Alpine has also revealed the A110 Color Edition, which will be available for a limited time in a new, unique colour each year. For 2020, the Color Edition is painted in Sunflower Yellow, a shade taken from Alpine’s original colour palette from the 1960s.