Alpine A110 receives two new special editions for 2020

French firm reveals bespoke colour options and new personalisation programme for its sports coupé
Felix Page Autocar writer
3 March 2020

Alpine has unwrapped a pair of limited edition variants of its A110 sports car, offering bespoke design and trim options. 

Taking centre stage is the new A110 Légende GT, which Alpine is calling “the most refined interpretation of the A110 to date”. Based on the current A110 Légende, it has been conceived as a more long distance-friendly version of the acclaimed sports car. 

The GT can be told apart from the standard car by its gold badging and 18in alloy wheels, translucent white rear light clusters and amber-coloured leather seats. It will be sold in three colours: Deep Black and Abyss Blue, which are already available on the standard A110, and a new option called Mercury Silver. 

The car’s seats are six-way adjustable as standard, while additional bespoke interior features include a 12 o’ clock steering wheel marker, brown panel stitching, carbonfibre trim elements and a commemorative numbered plaque on the centre console. An extra storage unit between the two seats underlines the variant’s touring potential. 

The A110’s 1.8-litre turbocharged engine is unaltered; the Légende GT packs 249bhp, can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and will hit a top speed of 156mph. A performance exhaust, uprated Brembo brakes, parking sensors, a reversing camera and upgraded speaker system feature as standard. 

Just 400 units will be offered worldwide, with prices expected to start from £59,000 in the UK – roughly a £10,000 premium over the standard A110 Légende.

Alpine has also revealed the A110 Color Edition, which will be available for a limited time in a new, unique colour each year. For 2020, the Color Edition is painted in Sunflower Yellow, a shade taken from Alpine’s original colour palette from the 1960s. 

Our Verdict

Alpine A110

Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...

The Color Edition is based on the range-topping A110 S, and as such is powered by an uprated version of the A110’s four-cylinder motor, producing 288bhp. That model’s performance-oriented chassis set-up also features.

Rounding off Alpine’s three-pronged unveiling is the Atelier Alpine personalisation programme, which will offer 29 new heritage-inspired paint colours for the A110, each of which will be applied to just 110 cars. The special hues can be specified for all models in the A110 range for an additional £4200.

Read more

Alpine A110 S 2019 review​

Alpine unveils rally-inspired A110 SportsX concept

Andrew Frankel's car of the decade: Alpine A110​

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

3 March 2020

That's an expensive lick of paint, storage bin, and different wheel design. oh nearly forgot the plaque

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...