Vauxhall begins testing Corsa-e electric customer rally car

Vauxhall has begun testing a rally variant of the new Corsa-e electric hatchback, making it the first manufacturer to offer customers an electric rally car.
Called the Corsa-e Rally, the model will be available to buy from sister-brand Opel's motorsport division, with the German manufacturer claiming a sub-£46,000 price tag.
The cost represents a near-£20,000 increase over the £26,490 starting price of the standard Corsa-e, with the rally model retaining the 50kWh battery and 134bhp, 192lb ft electric motor of the production variant.
“We have two objectives”, said Opel Motorsport Director, Jörg Schrott. “Both cars are covering as many miles as possible, in order to gather the maximum amount of data at an early stage. There is no experience of an electric rally car that we could turn to, so initially we had to rely on calculations and simulations.
"These are being gradually replaced with real data. Other focuses are on loads and temperature management of the battery, as well as adapting the software. I am pleased to report that our programme is going smoothly.”
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Who else...?
Sounds good....
289
@ Peter Cavallini
sounds daft!
Does everyone have to wait for 45 minutes after each stage whilst the driver recharges his Corsa....if he can find a charging station somewhere in the forests!
Rtfazeberdee
@289
The stages are quite a good time apart and they don't start a new stage until everyone has finished a stage. Plus the stages are only about 30 mins long so they won't completely deplete their battery otherwise its a pointless exercise. I expect they'll have some sort of mobile chargers for emergency or they could drop the battery out and put in a fully charged one if the rules allow
artill
I thought it was widely
I thought it was widely accepted that an EV had to cover quite a large distance before it was better than an IC car (in CO2 and polution terms) because of what goes into making them, and yet cars used in competition dont cover huge mileages.
I am all in favour of EVs getting diesel delivery vans off the road, but to use them in competition is plain daft
Rtfazeberdee
re artill
i bet the ICE rally cars are a hell of a lot more polluting than a normal ICE at the speeds they travel. I quess the EV rally car will be a lot quicker to maintain too, swapping a dead motor will be quicker than swapping a dead engine.
LP in Brighton
This isn’t about cost, reliability or saving the planet
It's a public relations exercise pure and simple. The idea is to reinforce the message that EVs can be more than just milk floats - they can be fast and exciting too. I can't help feeling though that something will be missing without.the noise and without the quick fire gear shifts of a "proper" rally car!
Add your comment