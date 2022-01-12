BACK TO ALL NEWS
Detroit motor show to return in 2022 after two-year absence

The event will take place on 14-25 September after two years of Covid-19 cancellations
12 January 2022

The North American International Auto Show will return to Detroit this year after the past two consecutive events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. 

The show will run from Wednesday 14 September to Sunday 25 September at the Huntington Place convention centre, while outdoor activities and displays will take place around downtown Detroit. 

Regarded as one of the largest car events in the US, the Detroit motor show attracted around 800,000 visitors in 2018. It is estimated that it generates around $500 million (£367 million) for the local economy.  

Last year, the show was substituted by the ‘Motor Bella,’ a multiple-day, outdoor enthusiast event, held in Pontiac, just north of Detroit. The show’s organisers insist measures will be put in place to keep the event as safe as possible. 

“We are proud to return to downtown Detroit,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

“Capitalising on everything we’ve learned over the past two-and-a-half years, we are uniquely positioned to bring a dynamic, engaging, experimental show to Detroit in 2022.” 

The last North American International Auto Show took place in 2019 and it’s traditionally a major event for US-based manufacturers. 

The Ford Explorer and Mustang Shelby GT500 were revealed at the 2019 show, while Kia unveiled the Telluride, Subaru the new WRX STI and Toyota the new Supra

European manufacturers also target the event. In 2018, Mercedes launched the G-Class and CLS, including the AMG-honed CLS 53, while BMW revealed the X2. Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini also handed US debuts to the Phantom and the Urus respectively.

567 12 January 2022

Can we have what is in that title picture? No face masks, no vaccine passports, no social distancing and no restrictions in general in September 2022. The frightened people of Covid-19 can just stay in their houses and let the majority of people return to 2019 normality. 

