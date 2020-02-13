Beijing motor show likely to be postponed due to coronavirus

Global automotive industry may be forced to shut down more major events as the virus spreads
Julian Rendell
13 February 2020

Speculation is growing that the Beijing motor show in April will be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This would follow the postponed Formula 1 race in Shanghai and the cancelled Mobile World Congress technology show in Barcelona.

There has been no official announcement on the Beijing show (officially known as Auto China 2020), which is scheduled to open on 21 April and close on 30 April. However, Autocar sources have reported that the organisers are telling exhibitors the show is “postponed until further notice”.

"It’s unofficial, but we’re pretty certain the show won’t happen in April," said one source, "and whether it will be rescheduled for the coming weeks depends on the virus."

With travel bans in place, international flights on hold and the streets of Beijing being regularly treated with chemicals in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, the decision makes sense.

Autocar attempted to contact the organisers in Beijing, including show chairman Wang Xia, but his email address, plus those of two press relations executives, was mysteriously not working, while a fourth executive failed to reply.

Questions to the Paris-based organisation OICA, The International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, under whose umbrella the international motor show circuit is organised, were referred to Beijing. “You need to ask the organisers,” we were told.

Postponement of the show will be a blow to a Chinese car industry that's struggling to recover from two successive market drops in 2018 and 2019.

China remains the world’s biggest market for new cars, with 22.3 million registered last year. Until 2018, it had enjoyed 20 years of unparalled growth since the last decline in 1997.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Beijing and Shanghai motor shows have both expanded to become internationally significant, and they alternate on the calendar. Beijing receives around 800,000 visitors each year – about 5500 of them from overseas – and hosts some 1200 exhibitors from 14 regions.

The organisers of next month’s Geneva motor show say they are monitoring the situation but their show is going ahead as planned. “So far, there are no cancelations of an exhibitor or a partner,” said a spokesperson. “But of course we're analysing the situation and discussing it with our medical advisors.”

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), which attracts 100,000 visitors from 200 countries, was officially cancelled last week just ten days before it was due to open on 24 February.

Even though the organisers announced a string of measures to reassure attendees, including a ban on visitors from Hubai province and passport checks for evidence of recent travel to China, major exhibitors started to pull out.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona, MWC is cancelled because of global concern over the coronavirus outbreak,” said a statement from MWC.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Chinese GP postponed as impact on car industry grows

Jaguar Land Rover warns of global coronavirus impact

Hyundai closes South Korean factories amid coronavirus outbreak

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week