Vauxhall Viva and Insignia Sports Tourer taken off sale

Vauxhall has continued to simplify its range with the removal of two models from its line-up: the Viva city car and Insignia Sports Tourer executive estate.

Although the Viva, along with the pricier, more fashion-focused Adam, was confirmed for withdrawal last year, both models were meant to continue until the end of this year. But the Viva has now disappeared from the British brand's online configurator, so only some dealer stock now remains.

The Insignia Sports Tourer is a more surprising removal that Vauxhall hadn’t communicated beforehand. Reports suggest that buyers in the fleet-heavy estate sector have been opting instead for the cheaper yet similarly versatile Astra Sports Tourer - a car that has also recently been updated with a more efficient engine range.

The Insignia Country Tourer, an estate with rugged off-road treatment and a raised ride height, was also removed from sale last month due to slow sales. Insignia sales in general have more than halved in Europe in the last decade, and figures published so far in 2019 show the D-segment model is declining further.