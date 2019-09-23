Vauxhall Viva and Insignia Sports Tourer taken off sale

City car is axed earlier than expected, while the brand's largest estate disappeared from its website earlier this month

Vauxhall has continued to simplify its range with the removal of two models from its line-up: the Viva city car and Insignia Sports Tourer executive estate.

Although the Viva, along with the pricier, more fashion-focused Adam, was confirmed for withdrawal last year, both models were meant to continue until the end of this year. But the Viva has now disappeared from the British brand's online configurator, so only some dealer stock now remains. 

The Insignia Sports Tourer is a more surprising removal that Vauxhall hadn’t communicated beforehand. Reports suggest that buyers in the fleet-heavy estate sector have been opting instead for the cheaper yet similarly versatile Astra Sports Tourer - a car that has also recently been updated with a more efficient engine range. 

The Insignia Country Tourer, an estate with rugged off-road treatment and a raised ride height, was also removed from sale last month due to slow sales. Insignia sales in general have more than halved in Europe in the last decade, and figures published so far in 2019 show the D-segment model is declining further.

Our Verdict

Vauxhall Viva

Vauxhall Viva
Vauxhall Viva 1.0 SE is priced from £7995

Luton's new city car revives a 50-year-old nameplate, but faces strong competition from established models like the VW Up and Hyundai i10

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Vauxhall, mirroring its European counterpart Opel, is focusing on its biggest-volume sellers. For now, that includes models such as the the Astra, the Corsa (which has just entered a new generation), the Mokka X (for which a replacement is due next year) and the Grandland X.

There's also a stronger focus on boosting commercial vehicle sales, with new Combo and Vivaro vans launched this year.

Read more:

Vauxhall boss on future plans and being "comfortably British"

Vauxhall to revive VXR performance line with hot Corsa

New Vauxhall Corsa and Corsa-e make joint public debut

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week