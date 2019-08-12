Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer withdrawn from UK sale

Slow-selling rugged 4x4 version of estate is removed from price lists after less than two years
by Lawrence Allan
12 August 2019

Vauxhall has removed the Insignia Country Tourer estate from sale in Britain, citing a lack of market interest in vehicles of its type. 

The high-riding 4x4 estate, which rivals the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack, had been on sale since late 2017. Although the firm hasn’t released official sales figures for the period, data seen by Autocar shows the variant has made up significantly less than 1% of total Insignia registrations. 

The model has been removed from price lists over the weekend, and it’s understood that only a small amount of dealer stock remains. The regular Insignia Sports Tourer estate is unaffected, Autocar understands. 

A Vauxhall spokesperson told Autocar: “The market for this type of car is becoming ever more niche, and the relatively small volumes that we’re dealing with don't justify keeping the model in our range any longer”.

The withdrawal isn't the first time the off-road load-lugger has been removed from sale prematurely. Back in 2015, Vauxhall withdrew the previous-generation Insignia Country Tourer from sale due to it being unable to justify re-engineering a new diesel engine for the four-wheel-drive model.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
4

superstevie

12 August 2019

I forgot this was even available

Dear Autocar website designers,

I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?

Thanks

Peter Cavellini

12 August 2019

 Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, had this sector all sown up,shame really because it’s not a bad looking Car.

Peter Cavellini.

Sporky McGuffin

12 August 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, had this sector all sown up

What 4x4 estate with some extra ground clearance do BMW sell? Merc have one, the enormously expensive E-Class All Terrain.

Otherwise Audi Allroad, Skoda Octavia Scout, VW Golf Alltrack and Passat Alltrack, Subaru Outback and Levorg. I'm not sure any are big sellers.

LouSiThames

12 August 2019

According to howmanyleft.com they sold 5.

 

5.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week