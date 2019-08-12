Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer withdrawn from UK sale

Vauxhall has removed the Insignia Country Tourer estate from sale in Britain, citing a lack of market interest in vehicles of its type.
The high-riding 4x4 estate, which rivals the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack, had been on sale since late 2017. Although the firm hasn’t released official sales figures for the period, data seen by Autocar shows the variant has made up significantly less than 1% of total Insignia registrations.
The model has been removed from price lists over the weekend, and it’s understood that only a small amount of dealer stock remains. The regular Insignia Sports Tourer estate is unaffected, Autocar understands.
A Vauxhall spokesperson told Autocar: “The market for this type of car is becoming ever more niche, and the relatively small volumes that we’re dealing with don't justify keeping the model in our range any longer”.
The withdrawal isn't the first time the off-road load-lugger has been removed from sale prematurely. Back in 2015, Vauxhall withdrew the previous-generation Insignia Country Tourer from sale due to it being unable to justify re-engineering a new diesel engine for the four-wheel-drive model.
superstevie
I forgot this was even
I forgot this was even available
Peter Cavellini
Tough sector..
Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, had this sector all sown up,shame really because it’s not a bad looking Car.
Sporky McGuffin
Peter Cavellini wrote:
What 4x4 estate with some extra ground clearance do BMW sell? Merc have one, the enormously expensive E-Class All Terrain.
Otherwise Audi Allroad, Skoda Octavia Scout, VW Golf Alltrack and Passat Alltrack, Subaru Outback and Levorg. I'm not sure any are big sellers.
LouSiThames
According to howmanyleft.com they sold 5.
5.
