UK car manufacturing output drops for 12th consecutive month

UK car production fell for a 12th consecutive month in May, with industry bosses blaming a 15.5% year-on-year decline on the continued impact of earlier UK factory shutdowns, along with falling global and domestic demand.
A total of 116,035 cars were produced in the UK last month, 21,239 fewer than the same month in 2018, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Production of domestic models fell by 25.9%, while 12.6% less cars were built to be shipped overseas.
Manufacturing for export still accounted for 80.9% of all cars made, which the SMMT says reinforces its claim that maintaining a frictionless border crossing post-Brexit is crucial to the preservation of the UK’s manufacturing industry.
This week, the SMMT has called for the next prime minister to ensure the UK does not leave the EU without a deal. It claims that delays caused by increased security checks at border crossings could incur financial penalties of up to £50,000 per minute for the automotive industry.
scotty5
Economical with the facts?
They didn't shut down because of a possible Brexit, they simply brought forward their already planned shutdowns. i.e. those shutdowns make no difference to output.
That shouldn't need to be said, it should be part of the above report. I can only assume it convenient to leave certain facts out otherwise the SMMT could be made to look foolish, and we could never have that.
Boris9119
Well said scotty5, you highlight 'an inconvenient truth.
gavsmit
Cars are too expensive now
With small cars like Fiestas costing over £20,000 now, and that's not even considering the sports models, no wonder less cars are being sold (BREXIT has been used by manufacturers as an excuse to raise prices further as well).
Who wants to 'invest' that much money in something that drops dramatically in value straight away, and won't remain in good condition for very long thanks to all the selfish / inconsiderate bad drivers and vandals about?
It's about time a car publication did an article on how much car prices have risen in recent years - it's far greater than the rate of inflation and isn't just because of more safety kit and in-car tech (that some people don't want anyway).
chris1969
Statistics
It would be interesting to know what % of exports go to European countries.
The biggest fall is domestic and that hasn't been affected by Brexit, more European policy on diesel and low confidence on what trick the government will pull next.
If Brexit wasn't on the horizon, I still believe the figures would have been the same, they would have had to find something else to blame.
pioneerseo
