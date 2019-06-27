UK car manufacturing output drops for 12th consecutive month

UK car production fell for a 12th consecutive month in May, with industry bosses blaming a 15.5% year-on-year decline on the continued impact of earlier UK factory shutdowns, along with falling global and domestic demand.

A total of 116,035 cars were produced in the UK last month, 21,239 fewer than the same month in 2018, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Production of domestic models fell by 25.9%, while 12.6% less cars were built to be shipped overseas.

Manufacturing for export still accounted for 80.9% of all cars made, which the SMMT says reinforces its claim that maintaining a frictionless border crossing post-Brexit is crucial to the preservation of the UK’s manufacturing industry.

This week, the SMMT has called for the next prime minister to ensure the UK does not leave the EU without a deal. It claims that delays caused by increased security checks at border crossings could incur financial penalties of up to £50,000 per minute for the automotive industry.