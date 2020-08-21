Survey finds majority of UK drivers not ready for driverless cars

More than two-thirds of drivers would be ‘uncomfortable’ with the prospect of driverless cars being allowed on British motorways next year, according to a new survey.
The YouGov poll asked drivers if they would be comfortable or uncomfortable with “the idea of driverless cars” on British motorways. Of the 1947 adults surveyed, 36% said they would not be comfortable at all with the prospect and 33% saying they would not be ‘very comfortable’.
Just 6% of respondents said they would be ‘very comfortable’, with 17% saying they would be ‘fairly comfortable’, while 9% said they didn’t know.
The survey follows the government’s ‘call to evidence’ on the planned introduction of cars using advanced automated lane keeping systems (ALKS) in the UK next year.
Described as ‘traffic jam chauffeur technology’, ALKS would allow cars to entirely control themselves at speeds of up to 37mph in heavy traffic conditions on motorways.
Despite the phrasing being used in the wider media, the proposed ALKS technology is not ‘driverless’ but is intended as an advanced assistance system. Regulations mean that ALKS systems can be activated only when a driver is present, with monitoring safeguards in place to ensure the driver is ready to regain control should the situation require it.
But the UK government has previously announced plans to allow limited trials of fully autonomous cars on British roads in 2021 and the survey results show that efforts will be required to convince the public they are safe.
Notably, the results shows that younger people are more open to the prospect of driverless technology. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, just 19% said they would be ‘not comfortable at all’ with driverless cars, compared with 47% of 50- to 65-year-olds, and 50% of those aged 65 and over.
xxxx
Public not ready
Neither are the car companies, lets wait till a driverless car can go from a to b before another story comes out about this self driving car crap
Peter Cavellini
Surprised?
No, of course not, a waste of Tax money to find this out, if it ever gets going, it'll take a generation to get every road made suitable. What about Country roads?, roads with passing places?
The Apprentice
Yesterday on the M6 drivers
Yesterday on the M6 drivers (inc. me) were having to slow down and dodge a spare wheel that had fallen off something and sat in the middle of the outside lane, hitting it at speed could have been very unpleasant. Show me a driverless car that could reliably recognise such a fairly flat hazard and react correctly. Even if able to detect it, it would probably just perform an emergency stop and sit there waiting for the coming rear ending pile up. Human drivers were slowing due to hazard warning from others and threading around it to the one side.Its a complete waste of effort and money, we are decades away.
streaky
I'll never trust a driverless car
I am already concerned about the amount of what I consider to be an unwanted amount of electronics in cars. The start of my career coincided with the advent of PCs, using them and being frustrated by them ever since, and I have learnt to mistrust computers and the software that never quite controls them properly all the time. Many laugh at me and scornfully call me a luddite - I just say back to them "Boeing 737 Max". Remind me, are those electronically controlled deathtraps back in the skies yet? - no I thought not.
