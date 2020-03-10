PSA switches Ellesmere Port plant to four-day week

The PSA Group will reduce the Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port, north-west England, to a four-day working week from 23 March.
A letter sent to employees and then seen by the Liverpool Echo newspaper revealed the plans. Vauxhall has since acknowledged them in a statement but claims employees would work "extended hours" on those four days to match the current five-day week.
The statement doesn't rule out job cuts or restructuring in the near future, with Vauxhall saying it will "study the result of this decision and discuss with workforce representatives and trae unions whether there are any impacts".
PSA Ellesmere Port factory investment will hang on EU trade deal
A statement from Ellesmere Port plant director Mark Noble said the decision was taken due to a fall in demand for the Astra Sports Tourer estate, which is built in both Vauxhall and Opel forms at the plant. Both brands sold less than 137,000 Astras last year, not far off half the volumes achieved in 2016.
Ellesmere Port has seen its workforce dramatically reduce since PSA took over the twin brands from General Motors. It's feared that more jobs could be eliminated as a result of the reduced working week.
Noble claimed the decision "will not influence negatively whether Ellesmere Port is allocated to the new Astra". However, workers still fear that it won't wont be retained as the model's second production base, alongside Rüsselheim in Germany, when the next-generation model is introduced in 2021.
Join the debate
Andrew1
Brexit dividends
Paul Dalgarno
So right it’s unbelievable.
I was planning to buy an Astra Estate, and Brexit ruined it. Brexit also killed my hamster, and has led to a seagull emptying its stomach onto my car today too.
Tomorrow Brexit may mean a shortage of Foie Gras in Aberdeen. Along with acid rain and an outbreak of mamba snakes in Wales.
xxxx
Brexit again
Not only that BREXIT was totally responsible for Coronavirus!!! It's a fact I read it in the Guardian
scrap
xxxx wrote:
The irony is that the same people who emphatically and angrily deny that Brexit has any negative consequences whatsoever will now be crying crocodile tears while explaining that Coronavirus is responsible for absolutely every negative outcome. And probably blaming the Europeans while they are at it.
Andrew1
scrap wrote:
jonboy4969
BREXIT - oh, right, is that
BREXIT - oh, right, is that why PSA have earmarked €400m to upgrade Ellesmere Port.....
Mikey C
This says more about the
This says more about the decline of the family hatch/estate market than anything else.
The Apprentice
Yes, Brexit completely
jason_recliner
Not good at all
I feel really sorry for the workers, and many others in the industry right now. Many more job cuts to come across the board.
