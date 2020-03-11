New York motor show postponed until August

The New York motor show, due to happen in April, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. It follows the postponement of Beijing motor show, also in April, and the cancellation of Geneva motor show last week.

New York is one of the hardest hit areas for coronavirus cases in America so far, with 173 confirmed cases as of last night.

The motor show will now go ahead from 28 August to 6 September.

The decision to run the motor show in August ensures enough breathing space from Detroit motor show which, this year, will run in June for the first time, having previously been held in January. Organisers of that show have said they are “closely monitoring” the coronavirus situation while moving forward with show plans.

Mark Schienberg, boss of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organisation that operates the New York motor show, said: “We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus.

“For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event.

He continued: “We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event.”

The organisation said that the show contributes $330m to the local economy.

