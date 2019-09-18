New DS large saloon seen in disguise for the first time

DS will unveil a flagship saloon to bolster its range next year, and the first batch of disguised prototype images have emerged.

Though behind the usual prototype camouflage, we can see the model - likely to adopt the DS 8 nameplate - shares many design features with the DS 7 Crossback. This is particularly evident in the car's lighting designs front and rear, which are very similar to the SUV.

The new luxury model will be based on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform, which underpins numerous other cars within the company including its SUV sibling, plus the Peugeot 508 and the Vauxhall Insignia.

It will be the third of six new DS vehicles launched over six consecutive years, following the 7 Crossback in 2018 and the 3 Crossback earlier this year.

A company source suggested to Autocar last year that the new car will be “comparable in every way to the BMW 5 Series”. It's unclear yet whether the new model will directly compete in terms of size or straddle two sectors, like the 7 Crossback.