New DS large saloon seen in disguise for the first time

DS will unveil a flagship saloon to bolster its range next year, and the first batch of disguised prototype images have emerged.
Though behind the usual prototype camouflage, we can see the model - likely to adopt the DS 8 nameplate - shares many design features with the DS 7 Crossback. This is particularly evident in the car's lighting designs front and rear, which are very similar to the SUV.
The new luxury model will be based on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform, which underpins numerous other cars within the company including its SUV sibling, plus the Peugeot 508 and the Vauxhall Insignia.
It will be the third of six new DS vehicles launched over six consecutive years, following the 7 Crossback in 2018 and the 3 Crossback earlier this year.
A company source suggested to Autocar last year that the new car will be “comparable in every way to the BMW 5 Series”. It's unclear yet whether the new model will directly compete in terms of size or straddle two sectors, like the 7 Crossback.
beechie
Good
jason_recliner
Great News - I Love this Car Already
WINNER.
Carz99
Can't belive they used 'DS'
Can't belive they used 'DS' 'Rivaling' and 'BMW' in the same sentence LOL.
#Dieselsforlife
Phinehas
Carz99 wrote:
The unnamed DS source didn't say that, they said 'comparable'.
At least DS are managing to antagonise a lot of people who don't and never will own one. That has to be a good thing.
Carz99
I was refering to the
I was refering to the artiicle title. Anyway, the 2 cars are hardly compareable, one just a big airfix model with an engine whilst the BMW is acutaly a qaulity car. German engineering can't be beaten.
#Dieselsforlife
DS21
Vauxhall Insignia, EMP2???
Pretty sure the Insignia is based on GM technology pre PSA takeover (e2XX platform) unless Autocar know otherwise?
typos1
Youre quite right DS21 -
Youre quite right DS21 - Simon Davis is talking complete b*ll*cks, the Insignia DOES NOT use the PSA EMP2 platform, it uses GM's E2XX platform.
XXXX just went POP.
VicciV
DS21 wrote:
Well, there is an article that was captured the story of they made the 508 which I believe is the same platform as the Opel. It started soon as they did the facelift, they visited Germany to do their groundwork to see if they could make the 508 from the GM model, but what they found was not acceptable - too heavy, too thirsty, high emissions and too outdated. That was when they decided to do the 508 internally. The two models were developed alongside on the same PSA platform and were ready from quite a while back.
I think people really give less credit to PSA than is really due to them just for the reason that they are
French and nothing else. In fact, they have been at the top of their game for the past 10 years, churning out modern exciting cars with excellent efficiency with the best available technology and way above average reliability.
artill
Being comparable in EVERY way
Being comparable in EVERY way, i look forward to the soon to be released RWD DS saloon, fitted with a straight six. But i wouldnt take a bet on it
Jeremy
"Comparable to a 5-series"
Is that all they aim for? I would hope it would be better than a 5-series in several ways:
1. Comfort.
2. Interior space - being on an fwd platform rather than rwd this should be a given.
3. Style.
