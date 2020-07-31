MOT extension to end tomorrow as lockdown continues to ease

The government will reintroduce mandatory MOT testing from tomorrow (1 August) in line with gradually easing lockdown restrictions and rising traffic levels.
Drivers had been given a six-month extension of their vehicle’s MOT certificate to discourage non-essential travel and free up garages for repair work to essential workers’ vehicles. The scheme was set to run until March 2021 but will now end this weekend.
From tomorrow onwards, drivers must have their car’s roadworthiness tested within a year of their last test. Irrespective of whether the extension applies, penalties still apply to vehicles found to be in an unsafe condition.
Figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show that the UK’s service sector has ramped up as restrictions on travel have eased. As of 29 June, more than 90% of UK garages were operating and testing capacity was already at 70% of normal levels.
Baroness Vere, roads minister, said last month: "As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe. That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.
“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”
Any vulnerable or self-isolation drivers are advised to contact their local garage, as many are offering vehicle collection and drop-off services to aid social distancing.
The majority of UK garages are conducting MOT tests, and drivers have been able to have their car tested voluntarily throughout the lockdown. Any MOT certificate issued after the original date of expiry will only be valid until that date the following year.
Stuart James, chief executive of the Independent Garages Association - which has campaigned for the government to lift the extenstion - welcomed the announcement but expressed concern about the safety of many cars on UK roads following the extension of the scheme throughout July. "This is a welcome retraction of a policy doubtless designed to provide relief to motorists", he said. "However, this additional month will allow at least 1 million unroadworthy cars to remain on the road for an additional six months, as well as the 1.6 million dangerous vehicles that have already had their MOT extended.
“With road traffic increasing, people being encouraged to use their cars rather than public transport, and further lockdown measures easing on 4 July, we believe this additional month will leave a number of motorists with an accumulation of faults and repair costs when they are least able to afford them. Even though this scheme has only been in place for four months, it has detrimented the roadworthiness of many cars, taken away the bread and butter of the independent garage sector and left a great number of consumers confused."
jonboy4969
oh right and how is that
oh right and how is that supposed to work for those that have a car with no MOT, are under lockdown to the end of JULY, minimum, and have to drive over 50 miles to the garage to get to my car serviced and MOT'd and the garage concerned is already booked into August as are most garages, well, those that are good, there is no way i would take my car to my local dealer, as they treat the cars with disrespect, come back dirtier than they went, more miles, many people have had damage, all found out after i bought a previous car.So how are those in the Vulnerable sector supposed to get this done, if you are alone and have no one who can spend a day sorting this out for you....
Symanski
Premature?
Is it not too early to restart MOTs? I'd agree with not waiting until next year, but at the same time we're nowhere near normality.
Even in Scotland where Sturgeon has done a lot better job than Boris I'd say they should wait until the end of September before insisting upon MOTs. And I'm not a fan of Sturgeon so it's hard for me to admit she's actually done something right!
They should at the very least tapering in the MOT requirements, with the extension reduced from six to three months from August, and three months on from then maybe going back to normal.
typos1
Symanski wrote:
What do you mean "restart MOTs" ? MOTs never stopped, even though the incompetent "government" (they couldnt govern to save their lives and wouldnt know proper government if it came and effed them up the a), supidly introduced the 6 month extension, garages were classed as essential services and were allowed to open, many still doing MOTs as lots of people ignored the stupid 6 month extension (including me) and got their MOTs done as usual. What the current set of lying, idiots in control of this country should have done is introduced a rolling 3 week exemption that followed the lockdown.
2mmogs
Mot extention
In reply to jonboy4969.
It does state that if your mot expires before 1st August you are still eligible for the extention period!
If after 1st August then it needs doing accordingly.
scotty5
Confusion. Can Autocar explain?
Autocar writes Any MOT certificate issued after the original date of expiry will only be valid until that date the following year.
Until what date? If the original date of expiry was March 2020 and that was extended to Sept 2020 then is Autocar saying the certificate issued will only be to March 2021?
I cannot find any information on the government website to what happens but several other publications have said the extension effectively means an 18 month MOT, that's to say the certificate will be issued for Sept 2021.
It's all very confusing.
Soren Lorenson
It's not confusing at all!
You're existing MOT is extended for 6 months and your new MOT will last a full year as normal.
My car had an MOT that expired on 15th April. This has been extended to 15th October. When I get the car MOT'd, say on 1st October 2020 the certificate will last to 30th September 2021.
Symanski
Plus grace.
I believe you're allowed to get your MOT done up to a month before expiry and keep the existing anniversary. Therefore if, using your example, you got your MOT on the 1th Oct 2020 your expiry would be the 15th Oct 2021.
scotty5
My point exactly Soren
You say it's no confusing at all but you yourself disagrees with the article.
If it's a full year from the date the certificate is issued then can you explain why Autocar writes: Any MOT certificate issued after the original date of expiry will only be valid until that date the following year?
The original date of your MOT was 15th April 2020
The extended date of your MOT is 15th October 2020
So if you apply what Autocar writes then The MOT certificate issued after 15th April will only be valid until 15th April 2021.
I have a sneaky suspicion Autocar may have it wrong, but cannot say for sure because I can find no clarification on the government websites. In otherwords, confusing as hell.
typos1
scotty5 wrote:
Yeah I had trouble with that sentence, what it acutally means when you break it down, is that if youre MOT ran out in March but due to COVID you had it tested in September the MOT will be valid until the follwoing September. Thanks for that Autocar.
typos1
typos1 wrote:
I meant your MOT, no one is MOT, lol.
