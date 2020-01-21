Jaguar I-Pace to join nationwide NHS fleet

Jaguar Land Rover will lease 700 electric SUVs to healthcare provider as part of its plan to reduce emissions
Felix Page Autocar writer
21 January 2020

A new deal between Jaguar Land Rover and the NHS will see 700 I-Pace electric SUVs made available for healthcare staff across the country. 

The cars will be available on a three-year lease plan via Northumbria Healthcare’s NHS Fleet Solutions, and paid for by employees via salary sacrifice. 

Specification details are unconfirmed, but the I-Paces are expected to be based on the entry-level S model, which is available from £64,495. Modifications will likely be limited to the addition of NHS branding, in line with the organisation’s current fleet vehicles. 

The new deal comes as part of the health service’s ambition to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% before 2050. The organisation is the UK’s largest public sector emitter of carbon emissions and, as of September 2019, produced 5.4% of the UK’s total output. 

Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener.”

The I-Pace will join the NHS fleet in April, and will be accessible to staff at 200 NHS Fleet Service member organisations. 

Read more

From ink to I-Pace: How Jaguar designs an electric car​

Jaguar I-Pace 2020 long-term review

Updated Jaguar I-Pace gets range and battery capacity boost

Our Verdict

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week