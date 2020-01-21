Jaguar I-Pace to join nationwide NHS fleet

A new deal between Jaguar Land Rover and the NHS will see 700 I-Pace electric SUVs made available for healthcare staff across the country.

The cars will be available on a three-year lease plan via Northumbria Healthcare’s NHS Fleet Solutions, and paid for by employees via salary sacrifice.

Specification details are unconfirmed, but the I-Paces are expected to be based on the entry-level S model, which is available from £64,495. Modifications will likely be limited to the addition of NHS branding, in line with the organisation’s current fleet vehicles.

The new deal comes as part of the health service’s ambition to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% before 2050. The organisation is the UK’s largest public sector emitter of carbon emissions and, as of September 2019, produced 5.4% of the UK’s total output.

Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener.”

The I-Pace will join the NHS fleet in April, and will be accessible to staff at 200 NHS Fleet Service member organisations.

