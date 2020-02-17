General Motors axes Australia's Holden brand

The Holden brand will be axed by parent company General Motors (GM) by the end of 2021, ending the storied Australian brand’s 164-year history.
The company, founded in Melbourne in 1856, has been owned by GM since 1931. It dominated the Australian and New Zealand car markets for decades, but its market share slipped dramaticlly in recent years and it began to post heavy losses. In 2017, GM shut down Holden's manufacturing operations in Australia, leaving the firm selling a mix of imported and rebadged Opel and GM machines.
Julian Blissett, GM International Operations’ senior vice president, said that Holden would be “retired” because GM felt the investment required to make it competitive in the Australian and New Zealand markets outweighed the likely return. The American car-making giant said the decision was part of its efforts to "transform its international operations".
“Through its proud 160-year history, Holden has not only made cars, it has been a powerful driver of the industrialisation and advancement of Australia and New Zealand,” said Blissett. “Over recent years, as the industry underwent significant change globally and locally, we implemented a number of alternative strategies to try to sustain and improve the business, together with the local team.
“After comprehensive assessment, we regret that we could not prioritise the investment required for Holden to be successful for the long term in Australia and New Zealand, over all other considerations we have globally. This decision is based on global priorities and does not reflect the hard work, talent and professionalism of the Holden team.”
Blissett said GM’s would focus its future growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand on speciality vehicles, working with a number of partners.
Lanehogger
Insignia the start of the end?
The rot probably set in when the exec-sized Commodore and its spin-offs, which was primarily a Holden developed car, was replaced by an Insignia rebadged as a Commodore. Not ony was it smaller due to it being from the class below, it was FWD, it couldn't accomodate anything larger than a V6 and it was a hatchback. Not exactly a recipe to entice sales.
scotty5
How did Brexit manage to affect the Australian car industry?
If this had happened six months ago, some ( not very ) bright spark would have tried to blame Brexit with others denying the British car industry is affected by globalization. Those who blamed PSA's takeover of Vauxhall - you know who you are.
We're about to undergo an increase in taxes we pay on new cars, ( they'll be based on WLTP figures ) which means it'll not get easier for manufacturers any time soon. Tough times ahead for our car industry.
Sonic
Poor decision making by GM.
And why they never exported the Commodore SS ute as a Chevy El Camino, I will never understand. Even if it made zero profit, it still would have been great for company exposure.
Such a shame to see Holden go - But it wasn't surprising.
