European car industry faces “severe” financial crisis

Europe’s car makers may be facing the worst crisis they’ve ever dealt with as production ceases and retail operations close during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
New car registrations have plummeted in the past few weeks as nationwide lockdowns are put in place. France has reported that registrations are down 72% compared with March last year.
Most national figures have yet to be released, but they're likely to be similarly low and will almost certainly be far worse still in April.
It's estimated that the production losses from production shutdowns across the European Union (EU) amount to 1.23 million vehicles so far.
European automotive industry association the ACEA has called for “strong and coordinated action” to ensure manufacturers, dealers and the wider supply chain are protected as income falls by an unprecedented amount for many.
The ACEA’s director general has called for the president of the EU's European Commission to “take concrete measures to avoid irreversible and fundamental damage to the sector with a permanent loss of jobs, capacity, innovation and research capability”.
Some 13.8 million people work in the automotive industry across the EU, with 229 assembly and production plants employing 2.6 million of those in manufacturing.
The ACEA claims the pandemic will have “grave consequences... far beyond what we can forsee now” for manufacturers and their employees.
Car makers are still spending huge amounts of cash despite not producing any cars. German media reports that Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler held a crisis call with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.
Join the debate
voyager12
There are too many cars...
produced and too many car producers for a dwindling demand anyway, long before the Corona crisis hit us. The industry needs to restructure and reduce output. It shouldn't be the other way around, that car buyers are there to save the industry. If and when governments will be supporting car makers, then they should ask something in return: that new emission standards will be respected.
Jeremy
voyager12 wrote:
The industry has been restructuring - PSA's purchase of GM Europe and 'merger' with FCA is bound to lead to reduced production from the whole, or at least the same production but more efficiently. Corona Virus is destroying jobs in all sectors throughout Europe, not just automotive.
rare
This is just the start of it.
This is just the start of it. The motor industry and many others won't have ever faced a situation akin to this. The 2020's are going to be brutal. It's going to make the 08/09 banking crisis look like a tea party.
artill
The cost of meeting ever
The cost of meeting ever tougher EU CO2 targets is hurting the car makers. The extra cost is to some extent passed on to the buyers, who are responding by buying fewer cars.
The effect of the virus just makes a very tough situation worse. I imagine the EU will respond by taking the taxes on the cars over 95g/km, and tell the car makers they got off lightly as the virus meant selling few cars to pay the penalty on
